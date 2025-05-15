BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB76.74 million, or RMB0.64 per share. This compares with RMB12.43 million, or RMB0.10 per share, last year.Excluding items, Youdao, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB81.68 million or RMB0.68 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to RMB1.298 billion from RMB1.391 billion last year.Youdao, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB76.74 Mln. vs. RMB12.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.64 vs. RMB0.10 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.298 Bln vs. RMB1.391 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX