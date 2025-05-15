Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 14 May 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 14 May 2025 775.14 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 764.46 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

15 May 2025