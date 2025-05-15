Cinis Fertilizer AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Cinis Fertilizer AB (publ)

Cinis Fertilizer AB (publ), reg. no 559154-0322 (the "Company"), has today, on 15 May 2025, held an Extraordinary General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). The Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company resolved on the following.

Rights issue

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 15 April 2025 on a new issue of a maximum of 145,052,936 shares, entailing a maximum increase of the share capital of SEK 1,450,529.36. The right to subscribe for shares shall vest with those who are registered as shareholders in the Company. Each shareholder receives one (1) subscription right for each share held. One (1) subscription right entitles to subscription of two (2) shares. The subscription period runs from and including 21 May 2025 until and including 4 June 2025. The subscription price in the rights issue is SEK 1.0 per share.

Further, the General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the limits of the share capital and the number of shares in the Company's Articles of Association to enable the rights issue.

Issue authorisation

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, on one or several occasions and for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, to decide on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. New issues may be made with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights and with or without provisions concerning payment in kind, set-off or other provisions. The purpose of the authorisation is to provide flexibility to the board of directors in its work to ensure that the Company in an appropriate manner can raise capital and acquire companies, businesses, and other assets and in accordance with previously disclosed purposes, issue shares to bondholders.

The new limits for share capital and number of shares in the Articles of Association

In accordance with the decisions made at the General Meeting, the Company's share capital shall not be less than SEK 1,225,264 and not more than SEK 4,901,056, and the number of shares in the Company shall not be less than 122,526,400 and not more than 490,105,600.

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Becker, IR and Communications Officer, Cinis Fertilizer

charlotte@cinis-fertilizer.com

+46 730 37 07 07

Jakob Liedberg, CEO, Cinis Fertilizer

jakob@cinis-fertilizer.com

+46 768 58 12 86