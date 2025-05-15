Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC: Amneal Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Brekiya (dihydroergotamine mesylate) injection for the Acute Treatment of Migraine and Cluster Headaches in Adults

Brekiya® becomes the first and only DHE autoinjector that allows patients to self-administer the same medication used in hospitals in a ready-to-use form

Product will be available for appropriate patients in the second half of 2025

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) ("Amneal" or the "Company") today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brekiya® (dihydroergotamine mesylate) injection, the first and only dihydroergotamine (DHE) autoinjector for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura and the acute treatment of cluster headaches in adults.1,2

Brekiya autoinjector provides patients with the potential for sustained* pain relief† in a convenient, self-administered form.1,3,4 It contains the same medication (DHE) used in hospitals, now in a ready-to-use device.1,5 Brekiya autoinjector does not require refrigeration, assembly, or priming of the device.1 Patients can deliver one dose subcutaneously into the middle of the thigh.1 This may be beneficial for patients who respond inadequately to oral therapies due to lack of efficacy, experience nausea or vomiting during attacks, have gastroparesis, or delay dosing until too late into the attack.1,5,6



"We are thrilled to offer the first and only ready-to-use autoinjector for patients suffering from acute migraine and cluster headaches. Physicians are familiar with DHE, which is an effective and well-established therapy that provides sustained relief for headaches. Our single-dose autoinjector represents an innovative therapeutic option for patients that allows for quick self-administration of the medication during these painful attacks without visiting the emergency room," said Joe Renda, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer - Specialty.

DHE is commonly administered in emergency rooms, urgent care facilities, and headache clinics intravenously. DHE can be used at any point during a migraine attack, and may protect patients from headache recurrence.1,3,4 Approximately 39 million Americans are living with migraine7, and up to one million with cluster headache.8 Also, headache is the fourth most common reason for emergency department visits, and accounts for 3% of all emergency room visits in the United States.9 There are limited treatment options available for cluster headache, and Brekiya autoinjector represents a new treatment option for this underserved population.2

Do not take Brekiya autoinjector with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors including protease inhibitors and macrolide antibiotics. See additional Important Safety Information below.

Indication

Brekiya autoinjector is a prescription medicine used for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura and acute cluster headaches in adults.

Brekiya autoinjector is not used to prevent migraine or used to treat other types of headaches such as hemiplegic migraines (that make you unable to move on one side of your body) or basilar migraines (rare form of migraine with aura). It is not known if Brekiya autoinjector is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Serious or potentially life-threatening reductions in blood flow to the brain or extremities due to interactions between dihydroergotamine (the active ingredient in Brekiya autoinjector) with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (such as protease inhibitors and macrolide antibiotics) have been reported rarely. As a result, these medications should not be taken together.

Do not use Brekiya autoinjector if you:

are taking medicines known as strong CYP3A4 inhibitors, such as: ritonavir, nelfinavir, indinavir, erythromycin, clarithromycin, ketoconazole, or itraconazole.

have heart problems or a history of heart problems, or uncontrolled high blood pressure.

have narrowing of blood vessels in your legs, arms, stomach, or kidneys (peripheral vascular disease).

have sepsis, had vascular surgery, severe liver or kidney problems.

are allergic to dihydroergotamine, ergot alkaloids, latex, or any of the ingredients in Brekiya autoinjector.

have taken any of the following medicines in the last 24 hours: sumatriptan, frovatriptan, ergotamine or ergotamine-type medicines, almotriptan, naratriptan, zolmitriptan, eletriptan, or rizatriptan

have taken any medicines that constrict your blood vessels or raise your blood pressure.



Before you take Brekiya autoinjector, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have high blood pressure, liver problems, or kidney problems.

have risk factors for heart disease, such as: high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, smoke, are overweight, diabetes, family history of heart disease.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Brekiya autoinjector may cause preterm labor. Brekiya autoinjector should be avoided during pregnancy. Talk to your healthcare provider right away if you are pregnant or want to become pregnant.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Brekiya autoinjector may reduce breast milk supply and pass into your breast milk. Brekiya autoinjector may be harmful to your baby. Do not breastfeed your baby while taking Brekiya autoinjector and for 3 days after you use Brekiya autoinjector. Talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby if you take Brekiya autoinjector.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take: sumatriptan, ergot-type medicine, saquinavir, nefazodone, fluconazole, grapefruit juice, zileuton, nicotine, propranolol or other medicines that can lower your heart rate, any medicines that can increase your blood pressure, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. These are not all of the medicines that could affect how Brekiya autoinjector works. Your healthcare provider can tell you if it is safe to take Brekiya autoinjector with other medicines.

How should I use Brekiya autoinjector?

Certain people should take their first dose of Brekiya autoinjector in their healthcare provider's office or in another medical setting.

Brekiya autoinjector is for injection under the skin (subcutaneous) only.

Use Brekiya autoinjector exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

Each autoinjector contains one dose (1 mg).

If your headache comes back after the first complete dose, you may give yourself up to 2 more doses as needed. Wait at least one hour between doses.

Do not inject more than 3 doses (3 mg) of Brekiya autoinjector in a 24-hour period or 6 doses (6 mg) in a 1-week (7 day) period.

What are the possible side effects of Brekiya autoinjector?

Brekiya autoinjector can cause serious side effects, including:

Heart attack and other heart problems. Heart problems may lead to death. Stop taking Brekiya autoinjector and get emergency medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a heart attack, such as: numbness or tingling in your fingers and toes, muscle pain or cramps in your arms and legs, weakness in your legs, temporary speeding or slowing of your heart rate, or swelling or itching. Brekiya autoinjector is not for people with risk factors for heart disease unless a heart exam is done and shows no problem.

Stroke. Stop using Brekiya autoinjector and get emergency medical help right away if you have any of the symptoms of a stroke.

Stop using Brekiya autoinjector and get emergency medical help right away if you have any of the symptoms of a stroke. Changes in color or sensation in your fingers and toes (Raynaud's syndrome).

Stomach and intestinal problems .

. Increased blood pressure.

Medicine overuse headache. Some people who use too much Brekiya autoinjector may make their headaches worse. If your headaches get worse, your healthcare provider may decide to stop your treatment with Brekiya autoinjector.

Some people who use too much Brekiya autoinjector may make their headaches worse. If your headaches get worse, your healthcare provider may decide to stop your treatment with Brekiya autoinjector. Preterm labor.

Tissue changes (fibrotic complications). Inflammation and fiber-like tissue that is not normal (fibrosis) can occur around the lungs and stomach.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects of Brekiya autoinjector. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

How should I store Brekiya autoinjector?

Store at room temperature between 68°F to 77°F (20°C to 25°C). Do not refrigerate or freeze.

Protect Brekiya autoinjector from light.

Keep Brekiya autoinjector in the original pack until ready to use.



To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Amneal Specialty, a division of Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC at 1-877-835-5472, or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, Medication Guide, and Instructions for Use at Brekiya.com.

*Sustained represents a duration of approximately 24-72 hours2,3

†Cluster headache results reported using IV administration.4

References:

Brekiya is a registered trademark of Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

