Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLMD | ISIN: US03168L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DT
Tradegate
27.01.26 | 20:26
11,600 Euro
-0,85 % -0,100
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50011,90010:44
11,50011,90010:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 22:12 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Added to S&P SmallCap 600 Index

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) ("Amneal" or the "Company") today announced that it has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The inclusion will become effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Launched in 1994, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index is one of the most widely followed benchmarks for U.S. small-capitalization equities. The index is commonly used by active managers and small-cap investors seeking exposure to companies that meet disciplined criteria for market capitalization, liquidity, sector representation, and sustained profitability. Amneal's inclusion reflects the Company's consistent operating and financial performance and places it among a select group of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that meet the index's screening requirements.

"We are pleased to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which reflects the progress we have made executing our strategy and delivering consistent and growing financial performance," said Tasos Konidaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Amneal. "We believe this recognition enhances Amneal's visibility within the investment community and supports the continued expansion of our investor base over time."

Inclusion in the index is typically associated with increased trading liquidity and broader investor awareness for those seeking a more selective segment of the U.S. small-cap universe.

About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 290 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com

Media Contact
Brandon Skop
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
brandon.skop@amneal.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.