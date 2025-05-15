Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
Gilead Sciences: Bringing PBC Into Focus Through Art of Patient Stories

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / "Living with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) can be an isolating experience," explains Dilek, a mother of two from Germany who suffers from the rare chronic liver disease.

"All the Feelings with PBC," a new campaign led by Gilead in collaboration with the PBC Foundation and Friends of the PBC Foundation, aims to change that. The campaign showcases the stories of people living with PBC through paintings by Berlin-based artist Nour Khwies.

Nour's paintings translate the experiences of patients into a visual art form by vividly portraying the daily challenges of living with PBC and amplifying patients' emotions. Dilek was the first patient she painted and Nour describes what she captured during the session.

"It's not something you can see from the outside, but inside, there's sadness, resilience and a desire not to burden others," Nour says. "I wanted to express that."

By transforming lived experiences into visual art, "All the Feelings with PBC" helps build PBC awareness so patients can feel seen, heard and understood. The paintings will be exhibited at medical congresses across Europe through 2026 and will later be auctioned to support the PBC Foundation's mission.

"It's critical to create space for honest conversations," says Carrie Frenette, Executive Director of Global Medical Affairs, Liver Diseases at Gilead. "This initiative helps bring those conversations to the forefront."

Watch the video to learn more.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gilead-sciences-bringing-pbc-into-focus-through-art-of-patient-storie-1028199

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
