Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, including an AI-powered prospecting and lead generation platform, is pleased to announce it has secured over C$504K to provide network design and management of two new solar farms, and to expand the on-site engineering team provided by Claratti Pty Ltd ("Claratti"), a wholly owned subsidiary of TTGI, to Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia. The latest additions of two solar farms enhances Claratti's renewable energy portfolio with GPG, now comprising ten managed networks and resulting in a twofold increase in on-site technical resources.

The partnership dates back to November 2008, when GPG first became a customer of Commulynx Pty Ltd (acquired by Claratti on 1 July 2020). What began with a single invoice for diagnosing a failed laptop and installing antivirus software has evolved into a comprehensive technology partnership. Today, Claratti designs, installs, and manages the entire network and communications infrastructure that underpins GPG's Australian operations, supporting their impressive growth in the renewable energy sector.

"We are tremendously proud to be a part of GPG Australia's expansion, which showcases our technical expertise and demonstrates the power of our Technology as a Service (TaaS) solution. With this order, GPG has now become one of our top 10 global customers," said Doug Childress, Global Chief Executive Officer of Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Claratti's commitment to exceptional service is demonstrated through this expansion, with the dedicated on-site team ensuring priority technical support across GPG's growing network of renewable energy projects. The expanded engineering team will support GPG's renewable energy portfolio of approximately 1 GW of operational projects and 360 MW under construction.

"Our partnership with GPG Australia continues to strengthen as we expand our on-site engineering team," said Luke Scerri, Chief Information Security Officer at Claratti. "By providing dedicated technical expertise, we ensure their network infrastructure remains robust, secure, and optimized throughout their impressive expansion across Australia's renewable energy landscape."

The enhanced on-site team will support two new solar farms (Glenellen Solar Farm and Bundaberg Solar Farm), seven wind farms, and one battery plant across GPG Australia's diverse portfolio spanning multiple states. With Australia-wide support, Claratti is well entrenched to support the day-to-day operations and future expansion of GPG across Australia.

As GPG continues to expand its Australian operations with a strong focus on wind power, solar photovoltaic, and energy storage systems, this enhanced on-site technical team ensures that its critical network infrastructure is managed by dedicated experts who understand the unique requirements of renewable energy facilities.

About Global Power Generation Australia:

Global Power Generation Australia (GPGA) is the Australian subsidiary of Global Power Generation (GPG), the international power generation arm of Spain's Naturgy Energy Group (NTGY-ES). Established in Australia in 2007, GPG Australia has developed a diverse portfolio of renewable energy projects across multiple states, with a clear focus on wind power, solar photovoltaic, and energy storage systems. The company currently operates with approximately 1 GW of projects in operation and 360 MW under construction. Australia holds a pivotal position in GPG's global strategy, ranked second only to the company's European operations in terms of growth targets, with ambitious plans to reach an installed renewable capacity of 2.2 GW in Australia by 2025.

For more information, please visit www.globalpower-generation.com .

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labeled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io , or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About Claratti:

Claratti Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Turnium Technology Group Inc., is a leading provider of IT services and network solutions with over 20 years of experience in supporting businesses across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. With a focus on secure, reliable network infrastructure and managed IT services, Claratti helps businesses optimize their operations and protect their digital assets. Claratti's comprehensive services portfolio includes advanced network design and implementation, cybersecurity solutions, and 24/7 support capabilities through its SOC-2 compliant operations center. The company has received multiple industry recognitions, including the 2024 Australian Network Excellence Award for Energy Sector Solutions and was named a Top 10 APAC Managed Service Provider by CIO Review.

For more information about this partnership, please visit https://www.claratti.com.

