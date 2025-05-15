SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), a biotechnology company, on Thursday announced the promotion of President Dave Rosa as Chief Executive Officer, effective from July 1.CEO Gary Guthart will become Executive Chair. The current Board Chair, Craig Barrat will become the Lead Independent Director.Guthart will assist Rosa with a smooth transition and continue with Intuitive as a senior advisor.The company says, Dave's appointment as CEO follows the Board's strategic succession planning, recognizing his key role in shaping strategy, advancing the product pipeline, and global expansion.Dave Rosa has been with the company since 1996.In the pre-market trading, Intuitive Surgical is 2.81% down at $550.02 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX