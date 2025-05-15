Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W48J | ISIN: SE0005365095 | Ticker-Symbol: 284
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 09:15
0,060 Euro
-2,90 % -0,002
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERSTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERSTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 16:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Michael Sandin Appointed Interim CFO of Serstech

Finanznachrichten News

Serstech's Chief Financial Officer, Simon Persson, will be on parental leave from June 1 to October 31, 2025. During this period, Michael Sandin will assume the role of interim CFO.

Michael Sandin brings over 30 years of experience in finance, including roles as an accountant and as CEO of Outbrave Finance, based in Malmö. Michael has a degree in finance from Lund University in Sweden.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael to the Serstech team during Simon's temporary leave. His extensive experience will ensure continued financial leadership and stability during this period," says Stefan Sandor, CEO of Serstech.

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 739 606 067
Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 702 072 643
Email: tp@serstech.com
or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.