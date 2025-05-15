GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare to Develop Games for SpongeBob SquarePants through License Agreement with Paramount Game Studios

FRISCO, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Zoned, a GameSquare (Nasdaq:GAME) company, today announced that it has signed a license agreement with Paramount Game Studios to develop SpongeBob SquarePants-themed games in Fortnite.

"After an initial campaign in December 2024 that brought Bikini Bottom to thousands of fans and gamers, we are excited to expand our relationship with Zoned and GameSquare," said Doug Rosen, Senior Vice President, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount. "We are excited to see what GameSquare and the team at Zoned can create and help more of our fans engage with their favorite SpongeBob SquarePants characters."

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Paramount, which is a testament to the success of our initial campaigns," said Carlos Tovar, President of Zoned. "We're excited to bring fun and creative SpongeBob SquarePants-themed games to global fans and gamers alike. We have an ambitious development plan, and we are looking forward to creating immersive games that highlight the very best of Bikini Bottom."

This announcement follows a series of strategic partnerships secured by Zoned, a full-service marketing agency under GameSquare Holdings that specializes in bridging the gap between gaming and pop culture with the most recent launch of the Topgolf Universe on Fortnite's UEFN platform.

**This is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next-generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award-winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

