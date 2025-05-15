Textron Aviation today announced a major program milestone for the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 flight test program with the successful first flight of a second test article P1. Testing on the P1 aircraft will focus on avionics, human factors and interiors. The Citation CJ4 Gen3 business jet is designed to keep pilots a step ahead in the cockpit by offering the next-generation Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics along with the most standard features in its class.

The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

"This achievement continues the forward momentum of the CJ4 Gen3 program and reflects the dedication and expertise of our team in designing, certifying and delivering the best aircraft for our customers," said Chris Hearne, senior vice president, Engineering Programs. "By adding this test article to our flight test program, we are continuing rigorous testing as we work toward certification."

Piloted by James Bearman and Corey Eckhart, the three hour and 29-minute initial flight centered on general avionics and system evaluations. The aircraft reached a maximum altitude of 45,000 feet and a maximum speed of 305 knots. Bearman said it performed to program expectations, with a smooth and seamless flight.

The Citation CJ4 Gen3 business jet was announced during the 2024 National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), and the aircraft is expected to enter into service in 2026. The P1 test aircraft joins the program following the CJ4 Gen3 prototype, which completed its first flight in 2024. As a next-generation business jet, the CJ4 Gen3 builds upon the legendary history of the Citation family, which has long been recognized as the most popular line of business jets worldwide.

About the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3

The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 is the largest Citation aircraft in the light jet segment. The single-pilot certified aircraft combines superior speed, range and operating economics compared to larger aircraft, making it the ideal platform for owner/operators or corporate missions. The CJ4 is valued by customers around the world for luxury and productivity, as well as a wide range of missions including air ambulance, maritime patrol, search and rescue and aerial survey.

The CJ4 Gen3 brings a new level of expectations to the world of light business jets, with the most standard features in its class. It is the first business jet announced with the inclusion of the all-new Garmin G3000 PRIME next-generation avionics suite. PRIME improves the pilot experience, with streamlined touchscreens and smoother flight deck flow, reducing pilot workload. The advanced avionics hardware provides faster, more responsive processing, and increased connectivity, while software-based updates help owners and operators easily prepare their aircraft for the future. Additionally, the CJ4 Gen3 includes Garmin Autothrottles and Garmin Emergency Autoland, further enhancing operational efficiency.

The Citation CJ4 Gen3 is expected to feature a maximum range of 2,165 nm and a maximum cruise speed of 451 ktas. With seating for up to 11 occupants and a 6,930-pound useful load, the aircraft offers superior performance and versatility.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com www.defense.txtav.com www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; changing U.S. and foreign trade policies, including increased trade restrictions or tariffs; demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business; and performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors.

