Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG0) ("Enduro") and Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander" and together with Enduro, the "Parties") are pleased to announce that Commander's shareholders approved the previously announced arrangement between the Parties (the "Arrangement") at Commander's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 15, 2025. The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast by Commander Shareholders (99.1%). All other matters to be determined at the Meeting also passed.

Enduro's CEO, Cole Evans, commented: "Enduro is pleased that Commander Shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Arrangement. By combining our complementary assets, teams, and expertise, we are creating a stronger, more resilient exploration company with greater scale, while remaining focused on our core jurisdictions and commodities. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of our portfolio as a unified team."

Commander's CEO, Robert Cameron stated: "Commander shareholders have given their wholehearted support to the combination with Enduro Metals that creates a superior copper and gold porphyry exploration company with an expanded portfolio of three drill ready projects throughout British Columbia. The primary Newmont Lake project in the heart of the Golden Triangle covers a remarkable target-rich region surrounded by active mines and development projects. Planning for an aggressive field season is well underway and we expect crews will be on the ground in June."

Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including The Supreme Court of British Columbia issuing its Final Order, receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange approval, and the satisfaction of certain conditions set forth in the arrangement agreement. Subject to the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the parties currently expect to complete the Arrangement on or about May 30, 2025.

Further details regarding the Arrangement, including the principal closing conditions and the anticipated benefits for shareholders, can be found in Commander's management information circular dated April 9, 2025 in respect of the Meeting, a copy of which can be found under Commander's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro's geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe, and a large 10km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

About Commander Resources

Commander is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through a combination of partnerships and sole funded exploration. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada including its flagship Burn Project, a newly discovered porphyry copper-gold project in the Babine copper belt of central British Columbia and its October Dome copper and gold porphyry target in central British Columbia and our Sabin VMS project in Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Commander Resources Ltd.

"Robert Cameron"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

