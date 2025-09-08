Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2025 exploration program at the 688 km2 Newmont Lake project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Field crews mobilised to project on July 2, 2025, and have completed a large airborne magnetic survey over the Andrei and Twin porphyry copper-gold targets and ground IP over the Andrei target. Ground crews have mapped and sampled throughout the property with an emphasis on the Andrei area. The company awaits final geophysical products and analytical data from rock and soil sampling. Field work is scheduled to continue to September 30th, 2025

Highlights:

Work completed to date: Airborne geophysics: 2,000 line-kilometers of magnetic surveying at 100 metre line spacing completed in two blocks using SHA Geophysics' Heli-GT system; Ground geophysics: 20 line-kilometers of ground induced polarization ("IP") surveying completed at the Andrei porphyry target (12 lines at 400 metre spacing plus 1 longitudinal line); and Surface work: extensive geological mapping, rock sampling and soil sampling completed across multiple targets including Andrei, Twin, Chachi, McLymont, Orange and Camp.

Andrei Target: geological mapping and prospecting has identified extensive outcropping exposure of monzonite and diorite intrusions, along with altered and hydrothermally altered volcanic wall rock, both, characterised by localised micro-stockworks, copper mineral-bearing veins and extensive magnetite alteration, with the target now covering an area of approximately 4.5km x 1.5km.

Robert Cameron, CEO, states: "We are very pleased with the progress of our 2025 exploration program at Newmont Lake. We have completed our planned geophysical surveys and outlined significant extensions to the Andrei target, now traced over a distance of 3.4 km to the southwest from the original North Toe occurrence. We are particularly encouraged by the scale and quality of the evolving Andrei system. Once final geophysical data products are received, we will refine our targeting to position the company for a focused maiden drill campaign at Andrei in 2026. Field work at the other priority targets is adding valuable geological data, reaffirming Newmont Lake as a district-scale property in a globally significant porphyry belt. We expect to receive final geochemical and geophysical data shortly which will allow focused and informed follow-up work in September."

The Newmont Lake Project is one of the largest contiguous claim packages (688 km2) in the Golden Triangle. It is strategically located near major porphyry copper-gold ("Cu-Au") development projects, including Galore Creek (Newmont - Teck) and KSM (Seabridge), as well as high grade past producing gold deposits at Snip and Eskay Creek. Seabridge Gold's recent discovery of the North Snip porphyry deposit lies near the southern property boundary. (Figure 1)

Figure 1: Location Tenure Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/265489_04016c2e04bbb87b_001full.jpg

The property geology (Figure 2) is characterized by extensive basement lithologies including the Paleozoic Forest-Kerr batholith and surrounding Stikine Assemblage of variable volcanic, sedimentary and carbonate sequences with localized areas of younger Mesozoic strata preserved in structurally preserved basins such as the McLymont graben. A major regional fault structure, the McLymont fault (thick grey line in Figure 1), transects the property and is interpreted to be a control of emplacement of intrusive bodies including the key Galore and Texas Creek suites that are known to host significant minerals deposits in the region.

2025 Work Program Update

Work in 2025 included a multidisciplinary program of airborne and ground geophysics and surface geological mapping, soil and rock sampling and academic studies including age dating of intrusives.

A large airborne magnetic survey in two blocks totaling approximately 2000 line-km was completed utilizing SHA Geophysics' Heli-GT system at 100-metre line spacing. The Heli-GT system provides high-resolution vertical and horizontal gradient data with lower noise compared to conventional single-sensor surveys. The first block focused on the Andrei target which was previously flown over 25 years ago at a higher elevation and 500 metre line spacing. This new data, taken in conjunction with the observed alteration seen at surface, will aid targeting and modeling of magnetic zones and drill hole targeting. The second block flown covered the southwestern corner of the property immediately north of the recent Snip North discovery made by Seabridge Gold, an area lacking historical magnetic coverage. The Company also completed a 20-line kilometre ground IP survey over the expanded Andrei target, with 11 lines at 400 metre spacing, plus one longitudinal line. Final processed data has not yet been received for these geophysical surveys.

Figure 2: Geology and Targets, Newmont Lake Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/265489_04016c2e04bbb87b_002full.jpg

Andrei Target

The Andrei target is a large, low-elevation, and easily accessed, porphyry Cu-Au target located in the northern half of the property. (Figure 3)

Discovery and Early Work:

Initial work in 2022 outlined a 2.5 km trend of porphyry-style mineralization exposed by recent glacier retreat, referred to as the North Toe occurrence. Surface sampling results released by Enduro in 2023 (NR dated April 11, 2023) returned highly anomalous copper and gold values along the 2.5 km trend from selective grab samples. Exposed bedrock comprises potassic altered monzonite dykes with local chalcopyrite and bornite in sheeted to stockwork quartz magnetite veinlets, a classic porphyry Cu-Au signature.

Expansion of the System:

Enduro's 2025 exploration program has extended the Andrei system a further 3.4 km to the southwest, where similar copper bearing rocks as at the North Toe occurrence have been discovered in areas recently exposed as a result of melting ice due to glacier retreat. (Figure 4)

Geological mapping now shows that the Andrei porphyry target comprises a dense array of potassic-altered monzonite dykes and plugs intruding basalt and andesite volcanic rocks. These rocks are locally strongly altered with an inner-propylitic alteration assemblage of magnetite, pyrite stockworks, epidote and quartz veins with chalcopyrite and bornite. This monzonite complex correlates well with magnetic highs identified in historic magnetic data. (Figure 5)

Field mapping has now expanded the target to approximately 6 km2, centred on a prominent ridge situated between two formerly glacier-filled valleys. Outcrops dominate the lower elevations, while the ridge top and upper slopes are mostly covered by glacial till.

Next Steps:

Enduro is preparing for a maiden drill program at Andrei in 2026. Targeting will be guided by the newly acquired high-resolution magnetic survey results (used to outline intrusive-related magnetic highs) integrated with the ground IP survey data, which will help vector toward sulphide-rich domains to depths of ~450 metres.

Figure 3: Outline of IP survey grid over Andrei overlain on historic low resolution magnetic data and 2022 Enduro rock samples greater than 500 ppm Cu and greater than 250 ppb Au

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/265489_04016c2e04bbb87b_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Arial view of Andrei looking southwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/265489_04016c2e04bbb87b_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Andrei Rocks: A-potassic altered monzonite; B-pyrite, malachite, magnetite vein surface in altered basalt; C- pyrite, malachite, chalcopyrite, in magnetite veined altered basalt, D- bornite on magnetite vein surface

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/265489_04016c2e04bbb87b_005full.jpg

Twin Target

The Twin target, located at the southwest corner of the property, is a potential 7 km extension of the "Bronson Trend", a 14-kilometre linear alignment of porphyry and porphyry-related deposits that extends from the Quartz Rise deposit northwest to the new Snip North deposit discovered in 2024 by Seabridge Gold. The North Snip deposit is a large gold and copper rich system hosted by potassic altered tuffs that is interpreted by Seabridge to be a zone peripheral to an intrusive hosted porphyry Cu-Au deposit (see Seabridge news releases dated October 9, 2024, January 21, 2025, and June 3, 2025).

At Twin, Enduro has completed a hi-resolution airborne magnetic survey and groundwork including first pass silt sampling, soil sampling and prospecting where terrain permitted. The airborne magnetic data will be a key dataset for assessing Twin's potential, as Seabridge describes extensive magnetite associated with potassic alteration at Snip North.

Other Targets

Enduro's new geological team has conducted a property-wide review of the other key targets on the property including Burgundy, McLymont, Ken, Chachi, and Orange. The additional geological understanding from this work in context with new age dating will aid future targeting of these diverse mineral occurrences.

Collaborative Research & Academic Partnerships

In 2025 Enduro sponsored academic research programs on Newmont Lake and hosted field crews and students from UBC Okanagan and University College of London, focused on structural geology, deposit alteration and age constraints on mineralization.

In addition, Enduro welcomed a BC Geological Survey team focused on the study of intrusive rocks of the Stikine terrane and the relationship between magmatism, and broader tectonic processes and how these relate to mineralization. This study included four days of mapping and sampling for age dating of the diverse intrusive suites at Newmont Lake including those associated with the Andrei target.

Qualified person

Mr. Cameron, P.Geo., is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. Field work was supervised by Stephen Wetherup, P.Geo., VPX for Enduro Metals.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, and newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe/Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

WWW.ENDUROMETALS.COM

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements concerning the Parties' expectation with respect to the de-listing of the Commander Shares and the expectation that Commander will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer.

Although Enduro believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, forward-looking statements by their nature involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ENDURO AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ENDURO MAY ELECT TO, NEITHER OF THEM UNDERTAKES TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265489

SOURCE: Enduro Metals Corporation