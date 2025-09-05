Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG0) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on July 16, 2025 for gross proceeds of $890,650.15. The total gross proceeds raised was $3,621,127.58.

The second tranche consisted of the issuance of 289,190 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.185 per FT Share and 5,581,000 non flow-through units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit.

Each FT Share qualifies as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)).

Each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.22 per Warrant Share until September 5, 2027.

The proceeds from the issue and sale of the NFT Units are for general working capital. The proceeds from the issue and sale of the FT Shares will be used primarily by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's exploration and development of the large 688 km2 Newmont Lake project, located in the heart of British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle.

The Company will renounce Qualifying Expenditures with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025, in an amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Units and incur such expenses by December 31, 2026.

The Company paid finders fees for Tranche 2 in the amount of $4,110.01 cash and 23,351 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to arm's length qualified parties in accordance with Exchange Policies. The Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and exercisable at $0.18 per Share until September 5, 2026. All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange Hold Period, expiring on January 6, 2026.

Maurizio Napoli, Director, purchased 111,000 NFT Units pursuant to the Offering. As a result, the issuance of these securities pursuant to the Offering is considered a related party transaction (as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101")). The Company relied upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 , respectively.

The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, and newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe/Andrei.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Enduro Metals Corporation

"Robert Cameron"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements concerning the Parties' expectation with respect to the de-listing of the Commander Shares and the expectation that Commander will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer.

Although Enduro believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, forward-looking statements by their nature involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ENDURO AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ENDURO MAY ELECT TO, NEITHER OF THEM UNDERTAKES TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

