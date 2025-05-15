RUBIS: Rubis announces the departure of Nils Christian Bergene

Paris, 15 May 2025, 11:15pm

Nils Christian Bergene has announced today his decision to step down from his roles as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis. Acknowledging his resignation, the members of the Supervisory Board have met and have decided to appoint Marc-Olivier Laurent as new Chairman effective immediately.

All members of the Supervisory Board of Rubis, along with the Management Board, wish to thank Nils Christian Bergene for his active contribution to the Board's work and for his leadership as Chairman.