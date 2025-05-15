Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025
WKN: A2DUVQ | ISIN: FR0013269123 | Ticker-Symbol: BYNN
Tradegate
16.05.25 | 11:19
29,900 Euro
-2,16 % -0,660
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 23:18 Uhr
RUBIS: Rubis announces the departure of Nils Christian Bergene

Finanznachrichten News

Paris, 15 May 2025, 11:15pm

Nils Christian Bergene has announced today his decision to step down from his roles as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis. Acknowledging his resignation, the members of the Supervisory Board have met and have decided to appoint Marc-Olivier Laurent as new Chairman effective immediately.

All members of the Supervisory Board of Rubis, along with the Management Board, wish to thank Nils Christian Bergene for his active contribution to the Board's work and for his leadership as Chairman.

Media RelationsContact
RUBIS - Communication DepartmentRUBIS - Legal Department
Email: presse@rubis.frTel.: + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
