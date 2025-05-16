BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report January - March 2025

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, May 16, 2025

BTS developing as planned, despite geopolitical uncertainty

January 1 - March 31, 2025

Net sales amounted to MSEK 647 (619). Currency adjusted growth was 3%, whereof 1% was organic.

EBITA remained unchanged, MSEK 59 (58).

EBITA margin was 9.1 (9.5)%.

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 25 (53). Excluding reversed provisions of earn-out 2024, the profit after tax remained unchanged, MSEK 25 (25). 1

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.33 (2.75). Excluding reversed provision of earn-out 2024, earnings per share increased 2% to SEK 1.33 (1.30). 23

"AI and automation are driving the next wave of productivity. In a first phase of scaled adoption, we expect about USD 5 million in cost savings across the Group, to be realized between the third quarter 2025 and through the first quarter 2026."

Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group AB

Outlook 2025

The outlook for 2025 remains unchanged; we believe the result (EBITA) will be better than in 2024, with some reservations about currency developments given the current uncertainty and volatility surrounding the US dollar.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Apr-Mar Jan-Dec MSEK 2025 2024 2024/2025 2024 Net sales 647 619 2830 2802 Currency adjusted growth 3% 7% 4% 5% EBITA 59 58 365 365 EBITA margin 9.1% 9.5% 12.9% 13.0% EBIT 41 43 296 298 EBIT margin 6.3% 7.0% 10.4% 10.6% Profit after tax 25 53 359 387 Profit after tax, excluding the reversed provision of earn-out 25 25 191 191 Cash flow from operating activities -58 27 301 386 Earnings per share, SEK 1.33 2.75 18.50 19.93 Earnings per share, excluding earn-out 1.33 1.30 9.87 9.84 Net debt (+)/net cash (-) -53 -196 -53 -282 Number of employees (EOP) 1178 1103 1178 1172

1 During the first quarter 2024, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of RLI was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 28. For increased comparability, the 2024 profit before and after tax in this interim report is presented, including and excluding this reversal.

3 Before and after dilution of shares.



This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on May 16, 2025.

