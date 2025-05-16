Anzeige
BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

P R E S S R E L E A S E
Stockholm, May 16, 2025

BTS developing as planned, despite geopolitical uncertainty

January 1 - March 31, 2025

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 647 (619). Currency adjusted growth was 3%, whereof 1% was organic.
  • EBITA remained unchanged, MSEK 59 (58).
  • EBITA margin was 9.1 (9.5)%.
  • Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 25 (53). Excluding reversed provisions of earn-out 2024, the profit after tax remained unchanged, MSEK 25 (25).1
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.33 (2.75). Excluding reversed provision of earn-out 2024, earnings per share increased 2% to SEK 1.33 (1.30). 23

"AI and automation are driving the next wave of productivity. In a first phase of scaled adoption, we expect about USD 5 million in cost savings across the Group, to be realized between the third quarter 2025 and through the first quarter 2026."
Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group AB

Outlook 2025
The outlook for 2025 remains unchanged; we believe the result (EBITA) will be better than in 2024, with some reservations about currency developments given the current uncertainty and volatility surrounding the US dollar.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY Jan-MarJan-MarApr-MarJan-Dec
MSEK 202520242024/20252024
Net sales 647 619 2830 2802
Currency adjusted growth 3%7%4%5%
EBITA 59 58 365 365
EBITA margin 9.1%9.5%12.9%13.0%
EBIT 41 43 296 298
EBIT margin 6.3%7.0%10.4%10.6%
Profit after tax 25 53 359 387
Profit after tax, excluding the reversed provision of earn-out 25 25 191 191
Cash flow from operating activities -5827301386
Earnings per share, SEK 1.33 2.75 18.50 19.93
Earnings per share, excluding earn-out 1.33 1.30 9.87 9.84
Net debt (+)/net cash (-) -53-196-53-282
Number of employees (EOP) 1178110311781172

1 During the first quarter 2024, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of RLI was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 28. For increased comparability, the 2024 profit before and after tax in this interim report is presented, including and excluding this reversal.
3 Before and after dilution of shares.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB (publ)
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-58 70 70 02
+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on May 16, 2025.

About BTS Group AB (publ)

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over thirty years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and uses proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies to power better performance.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Some of our major clients include ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce, SAP, and Tencent.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.


