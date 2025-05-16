LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc (ANFGY.PK) Friday confirmed that the Chilean Environmental Authority has approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted by Zaldívar mine for a life extension and water transition.The official resolution is expected in the coming days.The company had applied for an extension of its Zaldívar mine life to 2051, and a transition to a long-term supply of water. Zaldívar will continue to utilise its existing water supply through 2028, and the best alternative for long-term water supply after 2028 will be assessed.'Following two years of permitting process, and through a detailed and proactive engagement with communities, government and other stakeholders, we have achieved a result that facilitates operational continuity and employment for our own and contractor workforce, as well as for numerous local businesses that support Zaldívar in its operations. Looking forward, today's announcement further derisks our business, allowing us to focus on realising Zaldívar's full potential,' said Antofagasta CEO, Iván Arriagada.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX