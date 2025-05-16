Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40ZGN | ISIN: US45784E3045 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.05.25 | 18:34
1,650 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

  • Total revenue of approximately $3.6 million, a decrease of 25%

  • Services revenue of approximately $2.7 million, a decrease of 23%

  • Product revenue of $0.9 million, a decrease of 30%

  • Total operating expenses decreased by 27%

  • Net loss decreased by $1.0 million or 29%

First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

  • Entered an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% ownership interest in one animal hospital located in central Florida. If completed, the acquisition could potentially add up to approximately $1.8 million in (unaudited) revenue

  • Oversaw a 400% increase in doctor hires over all of 2024, setting the company up to expand operating days in several clinics

  • Completed a registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million

  • Appointed Samatha A. Ciulla as Director of Business Development to oversee Inspire's business development, including the expansion into new markets, formation of partnerships and pursuit of strategic acquisitions

  • Engaged STNL Advisors, a full-service net lease advisory firm, to review the Company's real estate portfolio and provide strategic guidance on opportunities to expand, update and add new facilities

  • Registered the trade name 'Family Pet Care' in the state of Maryland as part of a planned expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region. Inspire intends to replicate the design of its Texas based Family Pet Care state-of-the-art facility in new or future upgrades across the Company's platform

Executive Commentary
"During the first quarter of 2025 Inspire continued to be margin minded and reduce our losses despite the challenges with year over year revenues across our industry," said Kimball Carr, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. "We also turned the corner on the crucial hiring of clinicians with doctor hires already outpacing all of last year. We believe our work in 2024, and the first quarter of this year sets IVP up for growth with our existing portfolio and expansion to new markets through a return to acquisitions."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Overview
All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2023 unless otherwise stated.

For the first quarter of 2025, total revenue was approximately $3.6 million, a decrease of 25%.

Service revenue for first quarter of 2025 decreased $0.8 million or 23%, to $2.7 million. The decrease in service revenue is mainly attributed to the sale of the company's former Kauai location and its exclusion from 2025 results. On a comparable basis, service revenue declined year-over-year, primarily due to reduced DVM capacity and operational disruptions in January.

Product revenue for first quarter 2025 decreased $0.4 million, or 30%, to $0.9 million. The overall decrease was a result of customers purchasing less products per visit and the exclusion of the Kauai location from 2025 results.

Total operating expenses decreased $2.1 million or 27%. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of the Kauai location and its exclusion from 2025 results and the decreases in IR agency contracts and marketing agreements the Company entered during the first quarter of 2024 following the February 2024 public acquisition.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.0 million, or 29%, to $2.4 million. The decline in net loss is primarily attributable to the exclusion of the operating expenses associated with a clinic sale, decreases in operating expenses associated with the cost associated with the February 2024 public raise during the period, and the IR agency consulting agreement

Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.7 million.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.
Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Connect with Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/InspireVeterinaryPartners/

LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/inspire-veterinary-partners/

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, receipt of Stockholder Approval as well as risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact
CoreIR
Matt Blazei
516-386-0430
mattb@coreir.com

General Inquires
Morgan Wood
Mwood@inspirevet.com

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,738,033

$

523,690

Accounts receivable, net

4,376

40,675

Inventory

475,152

516,650

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

683,687

942,456

Total current assets

2,901,248

2,023,471

Restricted cash - non-current

120,000

200,000

Property and equipment, net

6,280,246

6,382,788

Right-of-use assets

1,802,006

1,879,729

Intangibles assets

1,481,352

1,633,927

Goodwill

8,022,082

8,022,082

Other assets

53,997

53,997

Total assets

$

20,660,931

$

20,195,994

Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,769,991

$

1,979,503

Accrued expenses

643,311

285,770

Operating lease liabilities

163,193

183,981

Loans payable, net of discount

1,737,846

2,340,020

Notes payable, net of discount

3,157,641

3,410,465

Total current liabilities

7,471,982

8,199,739

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,901,083

1,943,487

Notes payable - noncurrent

8,283,910

8,490,763

Total liabilities

17,656,975

18,633,989

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15)

Stockholder's Equity

Common stock - Class A, $0.0001 par value, 4 million shares authorized, 2,119,551 and 1,176,059 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

211

117

Common stock - Class B, $0.0001 par value, 20 million shares authorized, 3,020,750 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

302

302

Additional paid-in capital

41,768,760

37,911,867

Accumulated deficit

(38,765,317

)

(36,350,281

)

Total stockholder's equity

3,003,956

1,562,005

Total liabilities and stockholder's equity

$

20,660,931

$

20,195,994

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operation

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

2025

2024

Service revenue

$

2,741,029

$

3,545,599

Product revenue

898,180

1,285,968

Total revenue

3,639,209

4,831,567

Operating expenses

Cost of service revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below)

2,139,278

2,709,147

Cost of product revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below)

785,409

1,016,107

General and administrative expenses

2,446,438

2,873,343

Depreciation and amortization

275,392

367,197

Debt extinguishment loss

-

728,278

Total operating expenses

5,646,517

7,694,072

Loss from operations

(2,007,308

)

(2,862,505

)

Other income (expenses):

Interest income

8

2

Interest expense

(407,736

)

(559,289

)

Total other expenses

(407,728

)

(559,287

)

Loss before income taxes

(2,415,036

)

(3,421,792

)

Benefit for income taxes

-

-

Net loss

(2,415,036

)

(3,421,792

)

Net loss per Class A and B common shares:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.43

)

$

(0.88

)

Weighted average shares outstanding per Class A and B common shares:

Basic and diluted

5,555,588

3,894,331

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(2,415,036

)

$

(3,421,792

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

275,392

347,382

Amortization of debt issuance costs

4,455

-

Amortization of debt discount

261,766

379,313

Amortization of operating right of use assets

77,723

53,831

Amortization of issuance costs

-

15,825

Issuance of class A common stock for services

-

286,696

Loss on debt modification

-

728,278

Issuance of class A common stock in connection with general release agreement

-

20,000

Issuance of Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants in connection with commitment shares

-

600,000

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable

36,299

(312,915

)

Due from former owners

-

32,519

Inventory

41,498

25,852

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

258,769

(1,642,552

)

Accounts payable

(209,512

)

315,165

Accrued expenses

357,541

(403,107

)

Cumulative Series A preferred stock dividends payable

-

(92,322

)

Other assets, net

-

(61,094

)

Operating lease liabilities

(63,192

)

(40,108

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,374,297

)

(3,169,029

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(20,275

)

(156,945

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(20,275

)

(156,945

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs

2,145,521

-

Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock and pre-funded warrants, net of issuance costs

1,711,466

3,375,458

Net proceeds from loans payable

-

549,185

Payments on loans payable

(863,940

)

(1,032,540

)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible series A preferred stock

-

200,000

Proceeds from convertible note payable

-

500,000

Repayment of note payable

(464,132

)

(276,013

)

Repayment of convertible debentures

-

(100,000

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,528,915

3,216,090

Net increase (decrease) in Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,134,343

(109,884

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

723,690

378,961

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

1,858,033

$

269,077

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information

Interest payments during the year

$

1,552,313

$

188,952

Income tax refund

$

151,796

$

-

Noncash investing and financing activity

Series A Preferred Stock Dividend

$

-

$

271,245

Acquisition of assets through operating leases

$

-

$

1,031,523

Issuance of common stock in connection with business acquisition

$

-

$

400,000

Issuance of convertible series A preferred stock due to conversion of bridge note

$

-

$

4,440,688

Issuance of class A common stock due to conversion of convertible debentures

$

-

$

4,414,317

SOURCE: INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inspire-veterinary-partners-reports-first-quarter-2025-financial-1028276

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.