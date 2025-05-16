INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenue of approximately $3.6 million, a decrease of 25%

Services revenue of approximately $2.7 million, a decrease of 23%

Product revenue of $0.9 million, a decrease of 30%

Total operating expenses decreased by 27%

Net loss decreased by $1.0 million or 29%

First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Entered an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% ownership interest in one animal hospital located in central Florida. If completed, the acquisition could potentially add up to approximately $1.8 million in (unaudited) revenue

Oversaw a 400% increase in doctor hires over all of 2024, setting the company up to expand operating days in several clinics

Completed a registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million

Appointed Samatha A. Ciulla as Director of Business Development to oversee Inspire's business development, including the expansion into new markets, formation of partnerships and pursuit of strategic acquisitions

Engaged STNL Advisors, a full-service net lease advisory firm, to review the Company's real estate portfolio and provide strategic guidance on opportunities to expand, update and add new facilities

Registered the trade name 'Family Pet Care' in the state of Maryland as part of a planned expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region. Inspire intends to replicate the design of its Texas based Family Pet Care state-of-the-art facility in new or future upgrades across the Company's platform

Executive Commentary

"During the first quarter of 2025 Inspire continued to be margin minded and reduce our losses despite the challenges with year over year revenues across our industry," said Kimball Carr, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. "We also turned the corner on the crucial hiring of clinicians with doctor hires already outpacing all of last year. We believe our work in 2024, and the first quarter of this year sets IVP up for growth with our existing portfolio and expansion to new markets through a return to acquisitions."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Overview

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2023 unless otherwise stated.

For the first quarter of 2025, total revenue was approximately $3.6 million, a decrease of 25%.

Service revenue for first quarter of 2025 decreased $0.8 million or 23%, to $2.7 million. The decrease in service revenue is mainly attributed to the sale of the company's former Kauai location and its exclusion from 2025 results. On a comparable basis, service revenue declined year-over-year, primarily due to reduced DVM capacity and operational disruptions in January.

Product revenue for first quarter 2025 decreased $0.4 million, or 30%, to $0.9 million. The overall decrease was a result of customers purchasing less products per visit and the exclusion of the Kauai location from 2025 results.

Total operating expenses decreased $2.1 million or 27%. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of the Kauai location and its exclusion from 2025 results and the decreases in IR agency contracts and marketing agreements the Company entered during the first quarter of 2024 following the February 2024 public acquisition.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.0 million, or 29%, to $2.4 million. The decline in net loss is primarily attributable to the exclusion of the operating expenses associated with a clinic sale, decreases in operating expenses associated with the cost associated with the February 2024 public raise during the period, and the IR agency consulting agreement

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.7 million.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,738,033 $ 523,690 Accounts receivable, net 4,376 40,675 Inventory 475,152 516,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 683,687 942,456 Total current assets 2,901,248 2,023,471 Restricted cash - non-current 120,000 200,000 Property and equipment, net 6,280,246 6,382,788 Right-of-use assets 1,802,006 1,879,729 Intangibles assets 1,481,352 1,633,927 Goodwill 8,022,082 8,022,082 Other assets 53,997 53,997 Total assets $ 20,660,931 $ 20,195,994 Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,769,991 $ 1,979,503 Accrued expenses 643,311 285,770 Operating lease liabilities 163,193 183,981 Loans payable, net of discount 1,737,846 2,340,020 Notes payable, net of discount 3,157,641 3,410,465 Total current liabilities 7,471,982 8,199,739 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,901,083 1,943,487 Notes payable - noncurrent 8,283,910 8,490,763 Total liabilities 17,656,975 18,633,989 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) Stockholder's Equity Common stock - Class A, $0.0001 par value, 4 million shares authorized, 2,119,551 and 1,176,059 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 211 117 Common stock - Class B, $0.0001 par value, 20 million shares authorized, 3,020,750 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 302 302 Additional paid-in capital 41,768,760 37,911,867 Accumulated deficit (38,765,317 ) (36,350,281 ) Total stockholder's equity 3,003,956 1,562,005 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 20,660,931 $ 20,195,994

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operation

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Service revenue $ 2,741,029 $ 3,545,599 Product revenue 898,180 1,285,968 Total revenue 3,639,209 4,831,567 Operating expenses Cost of service revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 2,139,278 2,709,147 Cost of product revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 785,409 1,016,107 General and administrative expenses 2,446,438 2,873,343 Depreciation and amortization 275,392 367,197 Debt extinguishment loss - 728,278 Total operating expenses 5,646,517 7,694,072 Loss from operations (2,007,308 ) (2,862,505 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income 8 2 Interest expense (407,736 ) (559,289 ) Total other expenses (407,728 ) (559,287 ) Loss before income taxes (2,415,036 ) (3,421,792 ) Benefit for income taxes - - Net loss (2,415,036 ) (3,421,792 ) Net loss per Class A and B common shares: Basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted average shares outstanding per Class A and B common shares: Basic and diluted 5,555,588 3,894,331

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,415,036 ) $ (3,421,792 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 275,392 347,382 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,455 - Amortization of debt discount 261,766 379,313 Amortization of operating right of use assets 77,723 53,831 Amortization of issuance costs - 15,825 Issuance of class A common stock for services - 286,696 Loss on debt modification - 728,278 Issuance of class A common stock in connection with general release agreement - 20,000 Issuance of Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants in connection with commitment shares - 600,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 36,299 (312,915 ) Due from former owners - 32,519 Inventory 41,498 25,852 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 258,769 (1,642,552 ) Accounts payable (209,512 ) 315,165 Accrued expenses 357,541 (403,107 ) Cumulative Series A preferred stock dividends payable - (92,322 ) Other assets, net - (61,094 ) Operating lease liabilities (63,192 ) (40,108 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,374,297 ) (3,169,029 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (20,275 ) (156,945 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,275 ) (156,945 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs 2,145,521 - Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock and pre-funded warrants, net of issuance costs 1,711,466 3,375,458 Net proceeds from loans payable - 549,185 Payments on loans payable (863,940 ) (1,032,540 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible series A preferred stock - 200,000 Proceeds from convertible note payable - 500,000 Repayment of note payable (464,132 ) (276,013 ) Repayment of convertible debentures - (100,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,528,915 3,216,090 Net increase (decrease) in Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,134,343 (109,884 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 723,690 378,961 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,858,033 $ 269,077 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Interest payments during the year $ 1,552,313 $ 188,952 Income tax refund $ 151,796 $ - Noncash investing and financing activity Series A Preferred Stock Dividend $ - $ 271,245 Acquisition of assets through operating leases $ - $ 1,031,523 Issuance of common stock in connection with business acquisition $ - $ 400,000 Issuance of convertible series A preferred stock due to conversion of bridge note $ - $ 4,440,688 Issuance of class A common stock due to conversion of convertible debentures $ - $ 4,414,317

