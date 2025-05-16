Capstone Holding Corp.: Capstone Reaffirms $100M Revenue Target for 2025, Accelerates M&A Strategy with Flexible Growth Capital

Capstone Holding Corp. Highlights - Q1 2025 & 2025 Outlook

ALSIP, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national platform of building products distribution businesses, today announced its financial and strategic highlights for the first quarter of 2025 and reaffirmed full-year 2025 guidance.

The Company continues to target a $100 million revenue run-rate and $10 million in adjusted EBITDA by year-end, driven by a disciplined mix of organic growth and accretive acquisitions.

Guidance Reaffirmed: Capstone reiterates its 2025 financial targets of $100M run-rate revenue and $10M adjusted EBITDA, with expected contributions from both organic initiatives and strategic M&A.

Active M&A Pipeline: The company is currently evaluating multiple acquisition targets at attractive 4-6x EBITDA valuations, with 20-45% of deal consideration in non-cash consideration. If consummated, these transactions will be highly accretive to earnings.

Flexible Capital Access: Capstone has secured an Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) giving it access to acquisition capital only when needed, without resorting to high interest debt or large, upfront equity dilution.

Instone Performance on Track: Instone maintained margin stability and cost discipline amid typical Q1 seasonality. SG&A remains on track at a sustainable $8M annual run-rate, with Q3 order volumes expected to rebound as conditions normalize.

Scalable Acquisition Framework: Capstone's M&A strategy spans tuck-ins, sister companies, and new platform targets-positioning the Company to capitalize on a major structural tailwind: persistent housing demand outpacing supply.

Shareholder-Aligned Growth Strategy: The Company's capital deployment strategy is designed to be earnings accretive, ensuring value-accretive growth to enhance long-term shareholder value.

"Our strategy is working. We are reaffirming our 2025 targets" said Matthew Lipman, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. "Through a disciplined M&A approach, favorable valuations, and solid on the ground execution, we are positioned to double the size of our business in the near term. We remain focused on earnings growth and margin expansion while protecting shareholder value."

"The Equity Line of Credit gives us the flexibility to act quickly and efficiently on M&A opportunities without burdening our capital structure," further explained Mr. Lipman. "We intend to use the facility only for transactions that are immediately accretive to earnings - ensuring that any share issuance is tied directly to profitability."

Instone Subsidiary: Positioned for Second-Half Upside

Capstone's Instone business delivered margin performance within target range in Q1 and maintained disciplined cost control with SG&A tracking to about an $8 million annual run-rate. While project timing was affected by severe weather conditions in the Northeast and Midwest, activity is expected to normalize by Q3. Instone also expanded geographically and continued rolling out proprietary products including Toro and Pangea, with momentum expected to accelerate into Q3.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Capstone's Instone subsidiary currently serves 31 U.S. states, with proprietary offerings including stone veneer, landscape stone, and modular masonry systems. Capstone's strategy blends organic growth with disciplined accretive M&A, supported by a shareholder-aligned capital structure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and performance, including guidance regarding revenue and EBITDA targets, M&A strategy, use of capital, and operating outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a range of factors, including but not limited to acquisition timing, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks. Please review the Company's filings with the SEC for a full discussion of risk factors. Capstone undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

