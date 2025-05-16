Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLCG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per class "A" common share, representing an increase of 33%. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to $0.16 per share on an annualized basis, up from $0.12 per share in 2024.

"We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend," said Gary Mauris, Chairman and CEO of DLCG. "The increase is reflective of our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our shareholders and is supported by our solid balance sheet, strong free cash flow generation and positive long-term growth outlook for DLCG."

The dividend is payable on June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2025. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,500 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

