DUG Foodtech AB: Kaufland announces the launch of DUG on the German market

As previously announced, DUG Foodtech is launching DUG Barista and DUG Unsweetened in 770 stores nationwide across Germany during May.

Kaufland's goal is to offer good and nutritious food for everyone - today and in the future. This includes providing more sustainable and health-conscious alternative products. The company follows the guidelines of the Planetary Health Diet, developed by scientists from the EAT-Lancet Commission. These guidelines take equal account of both human health and the environmental impact of the product and its production. With "Good nutrition" as a core focus of Kaufland's sustainability strategy, the company aims to pave the way for a more sustainable food supply.

"Milk alternatives are among the most popular vegan products in our range, and that's why we offer our customers a wide selection," says Jennifer Bullinger, Head of Food Fresh Purchasing at Kaufland.

Read Kaufland's full press release here (in German):

https://unternehmen.kaufland.de/presse/newsroom/2025/mai/vom-acker-in-den-kaffee-kaufland-nimmt-neue-milchalternative-auf-kartoffel-basis-ins-sortiment

About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)

DUG Foodtech should be the natural choice for all actors in the transition to plant-based foods. The company's business concept is to use its own patented methods, innovative solutions and know-how to develop and sell products that the market demands. Changes are required for the food industry to reach its set climate goals. The company is contributing by its investment in plant-based foods with a low climate footprint, raw materials that are easily grown and available, and health benefits for the end consumer. The company and its well-established partners in priority markets and channels provide the conditions to grow in a global market, valued at USD 100 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq First North and is traded under the name DUG. Read more at ir.dugdrinks.com. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted by phone: +46 8 5030 15 50 or e-mail: ca@mangold.se.