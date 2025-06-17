DUG Foodtech AB: Further listings in Germany - DUG Barista and DUG Unsweetened to be listed in 300 Tegut stores in Germany

DUG Foodtech's innovative and climate-friendly potato-based drinks, DUG Barista and DUG Unsweetened Barista, will be available in over 300 Tegut stores across Germany starting mid-July. This expansion strengthens DUG's presence in Europe's largest market for plant-based milk alternatives.

"We are following our growth strategy for DUG Foodtech in Germany. The launch with Tegut, a well-established retail chain, creates increased accessibility for German consumers. German consumers are highly engaged in sustainability and plant-based choices, and we are confident that DUG will add value to Tegut's plant-based product offering," says Helene Nielsen, CEO of DUG Foodtech.

Tegut is a well-established German supermarket chain known for its focus on quality groceries and with over 300 stores across six federal states. The listing positions DUG for growth in Germany - a strategically important key market in Europe.

With its unique potato-based formula, DUG offers a sustainable, gluten-free, allergy-friendly plant-based drink with low sugar content and a pleasant, neutral taste - a delicious alternative to dairy and other plant-based milks.

For more information, please contact:

DUG Foodtech AB

Helene Nielsen, CEO

Telephone: +46 732 22 76 35

E-mail: helene.nielsen@dugfoodtech.com



About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)

DUG Foodtech should be the natural choice for all actors in the transition to plant-based foods. The company's business concept is to use its own patented methods, innovative solutions and know-how to develop and sell products that the market demands. Changes are required for the food industry to reach its set climate goals. The company is contributing by its investment in plant-based foods with a low climate footprint, raw materials that are easily grown and available, and health benefits for the end consumer. The company and its well-established partners in priority markets and channels provide the conditions to grow in a global market, valued at USD 100 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq First North and is traded under the name DUG. Read more at ir.dugdrinks.com. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted by phone: +46 8 5030 15 50 or e-mail: ca@mangold.se.