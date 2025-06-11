DUG Foodtech AB: DUG Foodtech extends launch to 1,400 Rossmann stores in Poland - expands European presence

DUG Foodtech is continuing its European expansion. DUG Barista will in July be available in 1,400 Rossmann stores across Poland, further strengthening the brand's presence in Central Europe.

With this launch, DUG Barista will be available in over 3,000 Rossmann stores across Europe, and following a previous rollout in Germany. Rossmann is one of Europe's largest retail chains, operates over 4,700 stores in Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Albania, Turkey, Kosovo and Spain with over 62,000 employees all over Europe. This expanded presence provides DUG with a strong platform to reach consumers seeking sustainable and allergen-friendly alternatives.

- The expansion reflects the growing demand for innovative plant-based drinks and reinforces our position in the European market, says Helene Nielsen, CEO of DUG Foodtech.

DUG Barista is specifically developed for use in coffee, offering a creamy texture and stable foam. Made from potatoes, it is free from soy, nuts, and gluten, low in sugar, and has a minimal climate footprint - ideal for consumers looking to make environmentally conscious choices without compromising on taste. DUG Barista also works perfectly in cooking and as a drink.

About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)

