Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZXX | ISIN: SE0013281979 | Ticker-Symbol: VOH
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 09:15
0,125 Euro
+12,67 % +0,014
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUG FOODTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUG FOODTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DUG Foodtech AB: DUG Foodtech extends launch to 1,400 Rossmann stores in Poland - expands European presence

DUG Foodtech is continuing its European expansion. DUG Barista will in July be available in 1,400 Rossmann stores across Poland, further strengthening the brand's presence in Central Europe.

With this launch, DUG Barista will be available in over 3,000 Rossmann stores across Europe, and following a previous rollout in Germany. Rossmann is one of Europe's largest retail chains, operates over 4,700 stores in Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Albania, Turkey, Kosovo and Spain with over 62,000 employees all over Europe. This expanded presence provides DUG with a strong platform to reach consumers seeking sustainable and allergen-friendly alternatives.

- The expansion reflects the growing demand for innovative plant-based drinks and reinforces our position in the European market, says Helene Nielsen, CEO of DUG Foodtech.

DUG Barista is specifically developed for use in coffee, offering a creamy texture and stable foam. Made from potatoes, it is free from soy, nuts, and gluten, low in sugar, and has a minimal climate footprint - ideal for consumers looking to make environmentally conscious choices without compromising on taste. DUG Barista also works perfectly in cooking and as a drink.

For more information, please contact:

DUG Foodtech AB

Helene Nielsen, CEO

Telephone: +46 732 22 76 35

E-mail: helene.nielsen@dugfoodtech.com


About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)

DUG Foodtech should be the natural choice for all actors in the transition to plant-based foods. The company's business concept is to use its own patented methods, innovative solutions and know-how to develop and sell products that the market demands. Changes are required for the food industry to reach its set climate goals. The company is contributing by its investment in plant-based foods with a low climate footprint, raw materials that are easily grown and available, and health benefits for the end consumer. The company and its well-established partners in priority markets and channels provide the conditions to grow in a global market, valued at USD 100 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq First North and is traded under the name DUG. Read more at ir.dugdrinks.com. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted by phone: +46 8 5030 15 50 or e-mail: ca@mangold.se.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.