WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), a healthcare company, on Friday announced that Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer.Shares of Novo Nordisk are dropping around 5% in the pre-market trading.Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings A/S Chair Lars Rebien Sørensen will join the Novo Nordisk Board as an observer with the intention of being nominated for election as a board member at the Annual General Meeting in 2026.Jørgensen will remain as CEO temporarily to ensure a smooth leadership transition. The search for a new CEO is underway.Lars Rebien Sørensen has pharmaceutical industry expertise from his 16-year tenure as CEO.In the pre-market trading, 5.37% lesser at $62.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.