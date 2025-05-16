Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a company that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of digital marketing and online education businesses, announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st 2025.

Financial Highlights

First quarter revenue increased 77% to $2.81M vs. $1.58M in the prior year period and increased 12.8% from $2.49M in Q4 of 2024

First quarter gross profit increased 70% to $1.7M vs. $1M in the prior year period and increased 28% from $1.32M in Q4 of 2024

First quarter total operating expenses increased 71% to $2.49M vs. $1.45M in the prior year period and increased 23% from $2.01M in Q4 of 2024

First quarter net loss increased 72% to $0.80M vs. $0.47M in the prior year period and vs. a $0.14M gain in Q4 of 2024

Cash at 3/31/25 was $0.67M vs. $0.48M at 12/31/24





"We substantially increased our revenue and gross profit during the first quarter of 2025. Our cash used in operations decreased to $0.14M, reflecting improvements in both operational discipline and revenue contribution," said Onfolio Holdings CEO Dominic Wells.

"While our net loss increased from $0.47M in Q1 2024, to $0.80M in Q1 2025, $0.27M of this was stock-based-compensation, most of which was a one-time expense, as well as $0.17M in higher amortization expense compared to the prior year. Taking these non-cash increases into account, our net loss improved year-on-year. During the first quarter of 2025, we continued our effort to improve operations within our portfolio companies, which has resulted in reduced cost, better efficiency, a renewed focus on organic growth and the development of new services.

"During the first quarter of 2025, we also raised non-dilutive capital through the sale of our Series A Preferred Shares, which have consistently paid a 12% annual dividend for over four years. The additional capital was primarily used to strengthen our balance sheet and prepare for our next acquisition.

"We remain highly focused on continued organic growth within our core digital marketing and online education business units and are pursuing strategic acquisitions to strengthen those businesses.

"If we continue to execute well on our organic and strategic growth initiatives, we could achieve profitability during the second half of 2025," concluded Dominic Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Visit www . onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31 December 31 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 666,115 $ 476,874 Accounts receivable, net 688,763 755,804 Inventory 47,027 65,876 Prepaids and other current assets 200,763 138,007 Total Current Assets 1,602,668 1,436,561 Intangible assets 3,022,099 3,323,211 Goodwill 4,203,145 4,210,557 Fixed Assets 4,707 5,135 Due from related party 128,385 126,530 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 213,007 213,007 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 269,140 268,231 Other assets 3,495 9,465 Total Assets $ 9,446,646 $ 9,592,697 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 1,018,752 $ 969,068 Dividends payable 105,468 100,797 Notes payable, current 526,010 702,634 Notes Payable - Related Party, current - 400,000 Contingent consideration 308,943 981,591 Deferred revenue 654,971 589,913 Total Current Liabilities 2,614,144 3,744,003 Notes payable 790,000 450,000 Notes payable - related parties 1,049,000 1,049,000 Due to joint ventures - long term - - Total Liabilities 4,453,144 5,243,003 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 165,260 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 165 134 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 5,128 5,128 Additional paid-in capital 23,459,650 22,316,751 Accumulated other comprehensive income 97,152 68,105 Accumulated deficit (19,976,595 ) (19,078,287 ) Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 3,585,500 3,311,831 Non-Controlling Interests 1,408,002 1,037,863 Total Stockholders' Equity 4,993,502 4,349,694 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 9,446,646 $ 9,592,697 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue, services $ 1,796,595 $ 723,551 Revenue, product sales 1,015,348 863,351 Total Revenue 2,811,943 1,586,902 Cost of revenue, services 1,016,860 366,706 Cost of revenue, product sales 87,963 215,860 Total cost of revenue 1,104,823 582,566 Gross profit 1,707,120 1,004,336 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 2,221,346 1,185,184 Professional fees 237,905 180,190 Acquisition costs 33,410 94,341 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - Total operating expenses 2,492,661 1,459,715 Loss from operations (785,541 ) (455,379 ) Other income (expense) Equity method income (loss) 909 (5,154 ) Dividend income 2,250 - Interest income (expense), net (100,720 ) (17,720 ) Other income 4,983 427 Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration 54,173 - Impairment of investments - - Gain on sale of business - - Total other income (38,405 ) (22,447 ) Loss before income taxes (823,946 ) (477,826 ) Income tax (provision) benefit 17,518 - Net loss (806,428 ) (477,826 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 12,041 664 Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc. (794,387 ) (477,162 ) Preferred Dividends (103,921 ) (81,645 ) Net loss to common shareholders $ (898,308 ) $ (558,807 ) Net loss per common shareholder Basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 5,127,395 5,107,395 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 Preferred Stock,

$0.001 Par value Common Stock,

$0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated

Other Non Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive

Income Controlling

Interest Equity Balance, December 31, 2024 134,460 $ 134 5,127,395 $ 5,128 $ 22,316,751 $ (19,078,287 ) $ 68,105 $ 1,037,863 $ 4,349,694 - - - - - - Sale of preferred stock for cash 28,000 28 - - 699,972 - - - 700,000 Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration 2,800 3 - - 169,997 - - - 170,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 272,930 - - - 272,930 Payment of note payble by NCI 400,000 400,000 Preferred dividends - - - - - (103,921 ) - - (103,921 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 29,047 - 29,047 Distribution to non-controlling interest (17,820 ) (17,820 ) Net loss - - - - - (794,387 ) - (12,041 ) (806,428 ) Balance, March 31, 2025 165,260 165 5,127,395 5,128 23,459,650 (19,976,595 ) 97,152 1,408,002 4,993,502 Balance, December 31, 2023 92,260 93 5,107,395 5,108 21,107,311 (16,957,854 ) 182,465 - 4,337,123 Acquisition of Business 17,000 17 - - 484,983 - - 126,000 611,000 Sale of preferred stock for cash 400 - - - 10,000 - - - 10,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 17,887 - - - 17,887 Preferred dividends - - - - - (81,645 ) - - (81,645 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (39,134 ) (39,134 ) Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - - Net loss - - - - - (477,826 ) - (664 ) (478,490 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 109,660 $ 110 5,107,395 $ 5,108 $ 21,620,181 $ (17,517,325 ) $ 143,331 $ 125,336 $ 4,376,741 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements