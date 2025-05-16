On request of Alvotech, company registration number B258884, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's SDRs to trading with effect from 19 May 2025. The decision is conditional upon that Alvotech meets the liquidity requirements for the SDRs.



Short name: ALVO SDB ISIN code: SE0025011463 Order book ID: 404221 Maximum number of SDRs to be listed: 441,600 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO ICB Classification Industry code: 20 Health Care Supersector code: 2010 Health Care

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB