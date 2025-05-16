DJ SWEF: Director Notification

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Director Notification 16-May-2025 / 16:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") Director Notification In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(R), the Company announces that Mr John Whittle, Chairman of the Board of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the board of BH Macro Limited, a company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 1 July 2025. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 20 3530 3630 E: Starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00BTZJM644 Category Code: RDN TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 388963 EQS News ID: 2139734 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

