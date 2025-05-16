Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.05.2025 18:21 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Director Notification

Finanznachrichten News

DJ SWEF: Director Notification 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Director Notification 
16-May-2025 / 16:49 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company") 
 
Director Notification 
 
In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(R), the Company announces that Mr John Whittle, Chairman of the Board of the 
Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the board of BH Macro Limited, a company listed on the Main 
Market of the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 1 July 2025. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 20 3530 3630 
E: Starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the premium segment of the main market 
of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the 
Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
Starwood Capital Group. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BTZJM644 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  388963 
EQS News ID:  2139734 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2139734&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2025 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
