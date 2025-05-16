Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTC Pink: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") provides the following update and clarification regarding the Company's May 7th press release titled, "Hyper Bit to Purchase Dogecoin and Litecoin Crypto Currency Miners".

The Company announced the purchase of up to Thirty-Five (35) ElphaPex DG1+ crypto ASIC miners "mining rigs" for mining of Dogecoin ("DOGE") and Litecoin ("LTC"). The Company clarifies it is currently testing equipment and not yet mining. Upon completion of successful testing the Company will commence mining and can purchase, at its option, up to 35ElphaPex DG1+ miners. The Dogecoin and Litecoin miners are state of the art models that are specifically optimized for mining DOGE and LTC. The cost of these DG1+ miners is market dependant, and at current levels are approximately $6,000 USD per miner. Manufacturers provide dynamic pricing based on the price levels of the target token. Prices are subject to change both up and down as supply and demand dynamics shift.

According to CoinMarketCap.com Doge is currently trading at USD $0.2392 with a market cap of $35.74 Billion. See here.







Figure 1. ElphaPex DG1+ Crypto Mining Rigs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6634/252466_picture1.jpg

The Company is purchasing the rigs through Goodwin Ventures ("GV"). GV is controlled by HyperBit's recently appointed Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). The transaction contemplated by the purchase constitutes "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") of the Canadian securities regulators. Specifically, the Mining rigs are being purchased through GV which is owned by an Officer of the company and the transaction is therefore considered a "related party transaction" under MI 61-101 (the "Related Party Transactions"). GV is providing the rigs at its cost to HyperBit.

Furthermore, the Company wishes to clarify its May 12th, 2025 announcement that the Company had terminated its agreement with Aktiencheck.de. The Company terminated its agreement for cause as the Company was alerted to overly promotional content in Aktiencheck's materials. The Company requested the materials be removed and terminated its agreement with Akitencheck.de effective immediately.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada, a Not-For-Profit Incorporated Association registered in Vancouver, Canada. The goal of the Association is to grow and enhance the Canadian Blockchain community and to further enhance the ecosystem. Learn more about the Association at The Blockchain Association of Canada: a club of crypto enthusiasts

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates and follow us across our social media channels: TikTok, Instagram, X.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: HYPE), in the USA on the OTC Market (OTC Pink: HYPAF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252466

SOURCE: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.