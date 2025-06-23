Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTC Pink: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces that further to its recent news dated June 13th 2025, a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Bit Royalty, an arms length entity, to provide a credit facility to acquire Bitcoin and Dogecoin, the scope of the LOI has been expanded to include a variety of top trading cryptocurrency tokens that include:

- HYPE: Hyper Liquid

- BTC: Bitcoin

- DOGE: Dogecoin

- USDC: USDC

- ETH: Ethereum

- XRP: XRP

- SOL: Solana

- ADA: Cardano

Bit Royalty shall provide a credit facility of up to CAD $1,000,000.00 which may be advanced in one or more tranches, subject to mutual agreement. The proceeds shall be used by Hyper Bit to acquire various crypto currencies as treasury assets, both from Bit Royalty and-or directly through its own crypto wallet account. Drawdowns shall be made upon written notice by Hyper Bit and subject to customary conditions precedent agreed between the parties. The draw down credit facility will bear interest at 10% as stipulated in the binding LOI and will be converted to equity at Bit Royalty's direction.

Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "We have expanded the scope of our agreement with Bit Royalty to allow Hyper Bit to strategically build its crypto currency portfolio and include a wider variety of top preforming crypto assets to maximize potential growth. We continue to be bullish on Bitcoin and the crypto markets and are now moving to build our crypto treasury through strategic partnerships and financing, providing investors with comprehensive and compliant exposure to the crypto currency sector."

The agreement allows for the Company to acquire a variety of crypto currencies on a transactional basis, with pricing to be determined at the time of each transaction. Each transaction will be subject to due diligence and will comply with all applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The facility shall bear interest at 10%, calculated annually. All outstanding principal and interest shall be due and payable within 90 days, unless converted earlier. The Parties agree to negotiate in good faith to enter into a definitive credit agreement and ancillary documents (the "Definitive Agreements") within 45 days of execution of this LOI.

Any securities of the Company issued in connection with the facility will be subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws, and a concurrent four-month hold period imposed under CSE policies, in each case, commencing on the date of issuance.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates at Hyperbit.ca and follow us across our social media channels: X.com, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTC: HYPAF) and in Europe (FWB: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Dallas La Porta" __________

Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256387

SOURCE: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.