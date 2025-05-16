Anzeige
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010
Frankfurt
16.05.25 | 21:30
18,600 Euro
+1,09 % +0,200
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

May 16, 2025

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.32 per share on the common stock and $0.30 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Tiffany N. Hinkle
AVP, Financial Reporting
Investor.relations@havertys.com

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/havertys-announces-second-quarter-cash-dividend-1028774

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
