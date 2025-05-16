Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
16.05.25 | 20:17
12,300 Euro
+2,50 % +0,300
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
16.05.2025 22:38 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial Expands Connectivity Solutions With SpaceX's Starlink

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / CNH

CNH (NYSE:CNH) announces that it has signed an agreement with Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, to bring industry-leading satellite connectivity to farmers. This collaboration will provide customers of CNH brands, Case IH, New Holland and STEYR, with robust and affordable high-speed connectivity - further unlocking the benefits of a fully connected fleet - even in the most remote rural locations around the world.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers access to industry-leading satellite connectivity, enabling them to maximize the potential of our full suite of precision technology in even the most challenging rural environments," said Stefano Pampalone, Agriculture Chief Commercial Officer at CNH.

How Starlink supercharges the delivery of CNH's precision tech

Starlink's advanced satellite network offers reliable, low-latency internet. This enables our intelligent machines to communicate and coordinate efficiently, enhancing productivity and yield. It seamlessly integrates with our FieldOps digital platform, giving our customers visibility of their machines and providing data from anywhere, anytime. It also gives our customers greater data streaming capabilities by keeping their farm management devices consistently connected, regardless of location.

Prescription spraying is another powerful use case where Starlink's fast and reliable transmission technology will benefit farming operations. The lack of connectivity in a market such as Brazil, for example, can make farm logistics challenging. CNH's FieldXplorer platform uses AI to transform drone images into a field map that distinguishes between weeds and crop. With Starlink we can now export that data near instantaneously to create a prescription spraying map for the machine. This enables farmers to apply crop protection products sooner, controlling weeds earlier, which ultimately helps improve crop yields.

This collaboration underscores CNH's ongoing commitment to equipping farmers with reliable, tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of agriculture, while amplifying the capabilities of precision technology from wherever they are.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cnh-expands-connectivity-solutions-with-spacex%e2%80%99s-starlink-1028878

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
