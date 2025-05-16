Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTC Pink: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") is pleased to announce its membership in the American Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Association (ABCA), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing blockchain technology and broadening the digital asset ecosystem across the United States.

Figure 1. American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6634/252497_f50eef84d4147a26_001full.jpg

The ABCA offers its members expert policy analysis, in-depth market insights, and exclusive research on innovation across industries. Members gain access to training materials, white papers and marketplace primers, along with regular networking opportunities both virtual and in person with key leaders in policy, finance and technology.

Cole Goodwin, COO of the Company stated: "Becoming a member of the American Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Association reflects our commitment to staying actively engaged in the evolving crypto industry. The resources, insights, and connections provided through the ABCA will support our strategic growth and ensure we remain actively engaged in shaping the future of the blockchain ecosystem."

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates at Hyperbit.ca and follow us across our social media channels: X.com, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the U.S.A. (OTC Pink:HYPAF) and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Market Awareness

The Company has entered into a marketing and distribution service agreement with an arm's-length marketing firm, Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside") of Penticton BC, to provide digital marketing services, including SEO, PPC, email, YouTube and social media channels to increase corporate awareness for a term of 3 months commencing May 20th, 2025. The media disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. The Company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $61,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. Hillside does not currently own any shares of the company. Hillside's principal is Steven Giberson. Hilliside's address is 474 Main Street, Penticton BC V2A5C5. Hillside can be reached by email at hillsideconsultingmedia@gmail.com and by phone at +12504853615.

Stock Options

The Company further announces the grant of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,900,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.40 per common share for a period of twelve (12) months.

700,000 common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to directors and officers will not be subject to a customary hold period, as permitted by prospectus exemption 2.24 of NI 45-106 in regard to the issuance of the options.

The balance of 1,200,000 common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to consultants and certain Directors and Officers will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day commencing on the date of option grant.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252497

SOURCE: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.