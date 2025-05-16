Alvotech Announces the Outcome of the Offering in Connection with the Company's Listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Not to be released, published, distributed or circulated in any jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND AND STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (May 16, 2025) - Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO, the "Company"), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announces the outcome of the offering of Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs"), equity share equivalents, in connection with the Company's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Offering"). The Offering attracted strong interest from the general public in Sweden and was multiple times oversubscribed. This will result in more than 3,000 new shareholders for Alvotech. Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The Offering in brief

The Offering was directed solely into Sweden during an application period ranging from May 9-16, 2025 (the "Application Period").

The final price per SDR (the "Offering Price") has been set to SEK 87.51, corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of the ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market during the Application Period, with a discount of ten percent (10%), converted from ISK to SEK based on the exchange rate published by the Swedish Central Bank (Sw. Sveriges Riksbank) on the last day of the Application Period.

The Offering included 441,600 SDRs, with each SDR representing one ordinary share of the Company. The Offering was multiple times oversubscribed.

The gross proceeds of the Offering amounted to approximately SEK 39 million.

All of the more than 3,000 individuals who subscribed to acquire SDRs in the Offering have been allotted SDRs.

Trading in the Company's SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm commences on Monday, May 19, 2025, under the trading symbol (ticker) "ALVO SDB".

Settlement is expected to take place on May 21, 2025.





Background of the Offering

Alvotech's board of directors and executive management team have identified the expansion of its R&D capability as a strategic priority to support Alvotech's expected growth trajectory. The Company also intends to increase its access to experienced life-science R&D professionals living outside Iceland. The Company recently announced the acquisition of Xbrane Biopharma AB's ("Xbrane") R&D operations at the Karolinska life-science hub in Sweden. The integration of much of Xbrane's workforce of seasoned biosimilar developers will further expand Alvotech's scientific and innovation capabilities, enable the Company to access a broader talent pool and help to establish a strong presence in the Swedish life-science sector, supporting growth. The shareholders of Xbrane approved the transaction at the extraordinary general meeting held on April 14, 2025, and subsequent Foreign Direct Investment approval was received on May 13, 2025. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place early in June 2025.

A listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to further strengthen Alvotech's recognition in the Nordic and European markets, improving access to regional capital, and attracting a broader base of institutional and retail investors, based in Sweden, and beyond. Additionally, Alvotech has identified strong investor demand for opportunities to invest in European biotech, biopharma and biosimilar stocks among Nordic and international institutional investors.

It is the intention of the Company to enter into an agreement with a market maker (liquidity provider) to promote further liquidity in the SDRs.

Free SDR conversion period

The Company will offer shareholders who have been owners of the Company prior to the Offering a free conversion period with an opportunity to convert their unrestricted Shares into SDRs. During a period of one year from, and including, the first day of trading in SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm, the conversion fees charged by Euroclear Sweden and DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch, as issuer of the SDRs, for converting Shares to SDRs will be paid by Alvotech. For the avoidance of doubt, potential additional fees and costs charged by the shareholders' own custodian, brokerage firm or bank will be borne by the shareholders. For information on how to convert please refer to sdr@dnb.se.

Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) (formerly Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch) is acting as financial advisor in relation to the Offering. Cirio Advokatbyrå AB and Westerberg & Partners are legal advisors to the Company as to Swedish law, Arendt & Medernach SA is legal advisor to the Company as to Luxembourg law, BBA//Fjeldco is legal advisor to the Company as to Icelandic law and Cooley LLP is legal advisor to the Company as to U.S. law. Linklaters Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to the financial advisors as to Swedish law and Linklaters LLP is legal advisor to the financial advisors as to US law.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Róbert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Two biosimilars, to Humira® (adalimumab) and Stelara® (ustekinumab), are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech's commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (U.S.), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, U.K., Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy's (EEA, U.K. and U.S.), Biogaran (France), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of products and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

Important information

This announcement is not, and does not form part of, an offer to sell or buy any securities.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction other than Sweden, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The SDRs (and underlying shares) have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The SDRs were being offered and sold in the Offering outside of the United States in an overseas directed offering in accordance with Regulation S.

This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. A prospectus in connection with the Offering has been prepared and published by the Company on the Company's website. The Offering was only directed to the public in Sweden.

This press release does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company. Any investment decision to acquire or subscribe for securities in connection with the Offering must be made on the basis of all publicly available information relating to the Company and the Company's securities.

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) (formerly Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch) is acting for Alvotech in connection with the Offering and for no one else. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) (formerly Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch) will not be responsible to anyone other than Alvotech for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for giving advice in relation to the Offering or any other matter referred to herein.

