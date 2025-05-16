Bit Origin Ltd Announces Court Hearing on June 5, 2025, for Share Capital Reduction

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in the crypto mining business with diversified expansion strategies, today announced that a court hearing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 5, 2025, before the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands to consider the confirmation of its proposed share capital reduction.

As previously disclosed on the report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2025, the Company approved, by a special resolution on March 14, 2025, subject to the confirmation by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, the par value of each authorized share in the capital of the Company (including all issued shares) to reduce from US$0.30 to US$0.000001 (the "Share Capital Reduction"), such that following the Share Capital Reduction, the authorized share capital of the Company shall be US$500, divided into 500,000,000 shares of par value US$0.000001 each, comprising of 475,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of par value US$0.000001 each and 25,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares of par value US$0.000001 each.

On May 1, 2025, the Company presented a petition (the "Petition") to the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands for confirmation of the Share Capital Reduction.

The Petition is directed to be heard before a Judge in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands at 10:00 a.m. on June 5, 2025.

Any creditor or shareholder of the Company desiring to oppose the making of an order for the confirmation of the Share Capital Reduction shall provide notice to Mourant Ozannes (Cayman) LLP, the Attorneys-at-Law for the Company that they intend to appear at the hearing in person or by counsel at least 24 hours prior to the hearing, by June 4, 2025.

A copy of the Petition will be furnished to any such person requiring the same by written request to Mourant Ozannes (Cayman) LLP as follows on payment of the regulated charge for the same.

94 Solaris Avenue, Camana Bay, P.O. Box 1348

Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands

Contact:

nicholas.fox@mourant.com

adam.barrie@mourant.com

About Bit Origin Ltd

Bit Origin Ltd, formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit https://bitorigin.io.

