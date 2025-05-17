WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced that results from the HELIOS-B Phase 3 study of AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran) for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) demonstrate that the drug effectively reduces key cardiovascular (CV) events, including CV hospitalizations and heart failure (HF) hospitalizations.Additionally, in the analysis, urgent HF visits were reduced by 46% in the overall population during the double-blind period, compared to placebo. The cardiovascular events often precede all-cause mortality (ACM) and are key indicators of disease progression.Importantly, results from the November 2024 data cut, including further follow up through up to 42 months, reinforce the primary HELIOS-B analysis showing vutrisiran's effect on ACM, and further demonstrate that vutrisiran reduces CV mortality. Through 42 months, the risk of ACM was reduced by 36% and the risk of CV mortality was reduced by 33% in the overall population, compared to placebo.For both the primary analysis and the current analysis, vital status through 42 months was ascertained for over 99% of all randomized patients from the HELIOS-B study, underscoring the robustness of the results.The company noted that the analysis of the HELIOS-B Phase 3 study, including mortality data through up to 42 months, was simultaneously published in JACC.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX