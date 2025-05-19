Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has developed a new 18,000 sqm build-to-suit production facility for SCHOTT Pharma, a pioneer in pharma drug containment solutions and delivery systems, at CTPark Jagodina in Serbia.

SCHOTT Pharma will produce high-quality glass ampoules for vaccines and other medications from the industrial property, which marks an expansion of the company's global manufacturing network that now spans 15 countries.

180 people will be employed at the facility, which complements SCHOTT Pharma's 10 existing ampoule manufacturing sites across the globe, helping to safely deliver billions of injections every year. The property also benefits from CTP's high-quality modern building standards and sustainability-focused design.

CTPark Jagodina offers outstanding regional connectivity, located just off Serbia's A1 highway and within reach of major cities including Belgrade (135 km), Niš (100 km), and multiple EU markets via direct road links. With a population of 400,000 within a 50 km radius and proximity to 20,000 students in nearby Kragujevac, the Park also provides access to skilled labour.

CTPark Jagodina features energy-efficient buildings with BREEAM Very Good certifications, rooftop solar technology, water reuse systems, and modern amenities designed to support biodiversity and employee wellbeing. The park spans 22.9 hectares with 33,000 sqm of space already built, with 88,000 sqm planned for new development.

Petar Kolognat, Business Development Director for CTP Serbia, commented:

"This partnership with SCHOTT Pharma is another shining example of how we support leading businesses in high-tech sectors by providing them with the strategic locations and scalable facilities they need. We are with our clients at every stage of their logistics property journeys, from site selection to construction, to the day-to-day management of their facilities. This ensures we understand our clients' individual needs and can deliver the real estate solutions that enable their businesses and people to thrive. SCHOTT Pharma's presence at CTPark Jagodina strengthens not only the park but the region's wider industrial ecosystem. The Park also provides SCHOTT Pharma with the flexibility to grow into more space with ample land available for new development."

Denis Nikitin, Plant Manager at SCHOTT Pharma, said:

"We are very pleased with the support given by CTP from the start of the analysis and location search for our new plant all the way to the handover of the building. CTP offered and secured the most suitable location, surrounded by skilled workers in one of the most important industrial regions in Serbia. Through a close exchange of expertise with our teams across Europe and improved equipment, we look forward to reliably supplying our customers with the highest quality products from this location."

CTP is the leading developer of industrial and logistics properties in Serbia, managing a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 600,000 sqm with an additional 200,000 sqm to be delivered in 2025. Serbia has become an attractive manufacturing destination for multinationals nearshoring their production to Europe to be closer to where their customers are located as they look to derisk supply chains and meet new EU regulations encouraging more production on the continent.

CTP's parks are strategically located in Serbia's largest cities, including Belgrade, Novi Sad, Kragujevac, Jagodina, and Niš. Examples include CTPark Belgrade North and CTPark Belgrade West that offer Grade A logistics facilities with excellent transportation links to major European cities. They are also conveniently located near Nikola Tesla International Airport providing easy access to Europe's markets.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.4 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 March 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu.

