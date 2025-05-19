Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons ASA - Result of buy-back offer for Convertible Bonds

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company" or "Aker Horizons") on 12 May 2025 regarding the Company's launch of a buy-back offer for the Convertible Bond 2021/2026 with ISIN NO0010921596 (the bonds issued thereunder, the "Convertible Bonds").

No bonds were bought back in the buy-back offer, and NOK 1.6 billion of Convertible Bonds remain outstanding, of which NOK 1.3 billion are held by Aker Capital AS.

DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, acted as Manager to the Company for the buy-back offer.

Contact:

Jonas Gamre, Investor Relations
Tel: +47 97 11 82 92
Email: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This communication is not an offer to sell or purchase any securities, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such solicitation is not authorized or would be unlawful. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

The publication, distribution or release of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa---result-of-buy-back-offer-for-convertible-bonds,c4151941

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa--result-of-buy-back-offer-for-convertible-bonds-302458728.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
