Aker Horizons ASA - Result of buy-back offer for Convertible Bonds

FORNEBU, Norway, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company" or "Aker Horizons") on 12 May 2025 regarding the Company's launch of a buy-back offer for the Convertible Bond 2021/2026 with ISIN NO0010921596 (the bonds issued thereunder, the "Convertible Bonds").

No bonds were bought back in the buy-back offer, and NOK 1.6 billion of Convertible Bonds remain outstanding, of which NOK 1.3 billion are held by Aker Capital AS.

DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, acted as Manager to the Company for the buy-back offer.

Contact:

Jonas Gamre, Investor Relations

Tel: +47 97 11 82 92

Email: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

