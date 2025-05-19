Anzeige
WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 08:24 Uhr
Ericsson to utilize mandate to transfer shares

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) annual general meeting on March 25, 2025 authorized the company to, in conjunction with the delivery of vested shares under the long-term variable compensation program 2022 ("LTV 2022"), prior to the annual general meeting in 2026, retain and sell no more than 60% of the vested LTV 2022 shares of series B in the company.

This is made in order to cover for the costs for withholding and paying tax and social security liabilities on behalf of the participants in relation to the performance share awards for remittance to revenue authorities. Ericsson has decided to utilize the authorization to transfer shares for these purposes.

The transfer of these shares may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including May 19, 2025 up to the annual general meeting 2026 at a price within the price interval registered from time to time.

Ericsson currently holds 38,390,417 shares of series B in the company and the maximum number of shares that may be transferred on Nasdaq Stockholm pursuant to the decision to utilize the authorization amounts to 368,692 shares of series B in the company.

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

