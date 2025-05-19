AAC Clyde Space's first quarter demonstrated a solid start to the year, within the normal volatility of this long lead time business. Key for investors is the build-out of low Earth orbit constellations, particularly AAC's own satellites, where it can then commercialise the data to provide a high-margin, long-term revenue stream. The second half of 2025 and early 2026 is expected to include key launches to support this strategy.

