AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space delivers its first laser communication terminals

AAC Clyde Space has delivered the first two units of its commercial CubeCAT laser communication terminal product to EMTECH SPACE S.A., marking a key milestone for Greece's Hellenic Space Dawn (HSD) mission. The HSD mission, developed within the Greek National Satellite Space Program and supported by the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Greek Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), is one of Greece's premier CubeSat mission to demonstrate laser communications.

With this delivery, AAC Clyde Space demonstrates its ability to provide compact, reliable and high-performance communication solutions for small satellites. Using laser light instead of radio waves, CubeCAT supports data rates up to 1 Gbps - more than ten times faster than traditional radio frequency (RF) systems - it offers strong protection against interception or jamming. These are key advantages for missions where speed and security are essential.

The delivery follows an order announced in May 2024 for two CubeCAT terminals, AAC Clyde Space's first commercial contract for the product. Read the original press release here: https://investor.aac-clyde.space/en/press-releases/'slug=aac-clyde-space-wins-first-order-on-laser-communication-term-93996

"Delivering our first CubeCAT terminals is a major milestone-not only for AAC Clyde Space but for the future of small satellite communications," said Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "These compact, high-performance terminals redefine what's possible for CubeSats, enabling missions to downlink gigabit-class data volumes reliably and securely."

Nikolaos-Antonios Livanos, Founder and Managing Director of EMTECH, emphasised the mission's importance: "This delivery marks the beginning of a new chapter for Greece's role in the space economy. The CubeCAT terminals will enable us to demonstrate high-speed optical downlinks from orbit, proving how European innovation can reshape global satellite communications."

The significance of the collaboration was also underlined by ESA's Frédéric Rouesnel, Greek Connectivity RRF Project Manager: "The collaboration between EMTech and AAC Clyde Space on the HSD mission exemplifies the dynamic growth we're fostering in Greece's space sector. ESA is proud to support this partnership, which will advance optical communication capabilities and demonstrate how new space and close collaboration can drive technological progress in Europe's space economy."

About CubeCAT

CubeCAT is a compact laser communication terminal developed by AAC Clyde Space to give small satellites the ability to send large volumes of data to Earth-quickly, securely and efficiently. Often compared to a high-speed internet link in space, it enables real-time access to satellite data that supports applications like Earth observation, emergency response and precision agriculture.

Built for small satellite missions, CubeCAT combines high performance with low size and weight. Each unit measures 10 x 10 x 10 cm and weighs just 1.2 kg. CubeCAT is manufactured in the Netherlands by AAC Clyde Space's subsidiary, AAC Hyperion, and commercialised in collaboration with Dutch partner FSO Instruments.

About the HSD mission

The Hellenic Space Dawn project (HSD), part of the Greek National Satellite Space Project, is a multiple CubeSat mission having two primary objectives: Earth Observation imagery that supports cartography, agriculture, forestry mapping and land use monitoring, as well as laser optical communication from space to ground.

About EMTECH SPACE S.A.

EMTECH SPACE S.A., established in 2008 in Greece and now active in Greece, Germany, and Cyprus, is a rapidly growing group of deep-tech SMEs at the forefront of simulation-driven engineering for the space sector. The company specializes in high-fidelity modeling, simulation, and validation technologies critical to the design, testing, and operation of complex space systems, supporting both institutional and commercial missions. Its diversified portfolio includes ECSS-compliant software validation, digital mission simulators, magnetic cleanliness facilities, and SaaS-based platforms that enhance mission assurance and accelerate time-to-orbit.

Leveraging its strong heritage in traditional space and risk-reduction methodologies, EMTECH SPACE plays a key role in the New Space domain as a contractor for In-Orbit Demonstration and In-Orbit Validation (IOD/IOV) missions, delivering proven technologies deployed in real mission environments. With consistent EBITDA-positive performance, zero debt, and a compound annual growth rate exceeding 30%, the company is executing a strategic business plan focused on global scaling, productization, and infrastructure investment-positioning itself as a key enabler of safe, autonomous, and intelligent space systems across both traditional and New Space markets.

