AAC Clyde Space AB: Brio satellite completes mission through planned re-entry after six years in orbit

Brio, a satellite developed and manufactured by AAC Clyde Space's U.S. subsidiary AAC SpaceQuest, has completed its mission through a planned re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. Launched on 4 December 2018, the satellite has remained in stable operation in low Earth orbit for more than six years.

Brio was designed to serve as a platform for testing of advanced, hosted electronics payloads for key clients, including testing of AAC Clyde Space's own, new state-of-the-art AIS receivers, which used in the maritime domain vessel data collection.

"We are pleased to mark the successful completion of a full satellite lifecycle. With over six years of uninterrupted performance in orbit, Brio stands as clear evidence of our technical resilience and our responsibility as a satellite operator," said Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

The re-entry proceeded entirely according to plan, highlighting the importance of managing every phase of a satellite's lifecycle - from development and operations to de-orbiting. As Brio re-entered Earth's atmosphere, it burned up completely, leaving virtually no debris behind. The fact that the satellite remained fully functional and continued delivering data until the very end is a testament to a highly successful mission.

About AAC Clyde Space's satellite fleet (July 2025)

AAC Clyde Space's satellite fleet is growing in step with the increasing demand for space-based intelligence. In Q4 2025, the launch of VIREON-1 is planned - the first in a new four-satellite constellation for Earth Observation.

We operate our own satellite constellations and deliver high-quality, decision-ready data through services focused on Maritime Intelligence and Earth Observation. Our data powers applications across five key sectors: maritime, forestry, agriculture, weather, and security and defence.

Following Brio's de-orbit, AAC Clyde Space operates nine commercial satellites currently in orbit, two of which are in commissioning and expected to become fully operational shortly. These are:

APRIZESAT-8

APRIZESAT-10

EPICHyper-1 / Dragonette-001

EPICHyper-2 / Dragonette-002

EPICHyper-3 / Dragonette-003

Sedna 1 (in commissioning)

Sedna 2 (in commissioning)

Thea

Ymir-1

