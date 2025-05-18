Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Energie-Verteidigungs-Knotenpunkt: Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446 | Ticker-Symbol: VOL1
Tradegate
19.05.25 | 09:18
25,150 Euro
-0,12 % -0,030
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,17025,18009:59
25,17025,18009:59
PR Newswire
18.05.2025 15:42 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Volvo: Andrea Fuder, Chief Purchasing Officer at Volvo Group has tragically passed away

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Fuder, Chief Purchasing Officer and a member of the Volvo Group Executive Board since 2017, has tragically passed away following a short illness. Andrea led the global purchasing team and its ecosystem of supply partners through one of the most significant transformations the industry has ever seen, including navigating the pandemic, supply shortages, and an increasing volatile geopolitical landscape. She was instrumental in driving the Volvo Group transition towards more sustainable transport solutions.

"My thoughts are with Andrea's loved ones during this difficult time of loss. There is no doubt that the leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having played a vital role in the Volvo Group success over the past eight years. She was a true driving force in harnessing purchasing power as a catalyst for positive change. Thanks to her dedication and commitment, our supply network is stronger than ever. Andrea will be deeply missed," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO, Volvo Group.

Jens Holtinger, Executive Vice President Group Trucks Operations will serve as acting Chief Purchasing Officer.

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2024, net sales amounted to SEK 527 billion (EUR 46 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/andrea-fuder--chief-purchasing-officer-at-volvo-group-has-tragically-passed-away,c4151900

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4151900/3454434.pdf

Press Release - Andrea Fuder, Chief Purchasing Officer at Volvo Group has tragically passed away

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/andreafuder-1860x1050,c3410314

AndreaFuder 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.