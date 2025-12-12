engcon AB: engcon and Volvo CE make circular innovation a reality

engcon, the world's leading manufacturer of tiltrotators, is at the forefront of circular innovation through a groundbreaking new project. Together with Volvo CE, Mälardalen University, and Stena Circular Consulting, engcon is participating in the Vinnova-funded project - Advancing Circular Lifecycles in Construction Equipment (CIRCLE-E) - with the aim of creating new business models and technical solutions that make circularity a natural part of the construction and civil engineering industry.

"This is an important step in engcon's sustainability work. Our previous initiatives, such as joining the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the UN Global Compact, have laid the foundation. With CIRCLE-E, we take the next step to drive the industry toward more circular and resource-efficient solutions", says Helena Nydahl, Sustainability Strategist at engcon.

CIRCLE-E addresses one of the most underexplored challenges in the construction sector: how to manage the end of life for machines and components in a way that preserves value, reduces environmental impact, and creates new opportunities for reuse and recycling. By combining research, design feedback, and business development, the project will develop methods and insights that can be scaled - not only within construction equipment but also across other industries.

"For engcon, this initiative is not only about sustainability, it's about creating business value through innovation and collaboration. Our vision is to change the world of digging and always stay at the technological forefront. Innovation happens when we collaborate and challenge traditional ways of working. By developing solutions that combine business benefits with sustainability, we can create long-term value for customers, the industry, and society", says Krister Blomgren, CEO, engcon.

Volvo CE looks forward to the forthcoming project:

"There's no question that the construction of tomorrow must be built on circular thinking to tackle the challenges already reshaping our societies. This fundamental shift from traditional practices is why research projects like CIRCLE-E are so critical. When industry and academia unite, innovation gains momentum, turning ideas into real-world scalable circular business models and methods - essential building blocks to help take steps in the right direction", says Sander Jahilo, Head of Resource Sustainability, Volvo CE.

The project runs from 2026 to 2028 and is expected to deliver new service concepts, strategies for reuse and recycling, as well as input for industry standards and policy development.

