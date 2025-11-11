engcon AB: engcon advances European growth, receiving significant order in France

engcon, the world's leading manufacturer of tiltrotators, powering ahead in Europe, landing a strategic deal in France. This milestone represents progress in the French rental market, an important channel for reaching new contractors and supporting market penetration.

The rental market plays a central role in France, particularly for smaller excavator sizes and especially in the southern regions where rental is a preferred business model. By securing this order from Beauloc, engcon is strengthen its market position and delivering greater operational impact in a segment that has been difficult to enter.

"This is a very positive step in our European expansion. Increasing engcon's visibility in French rental fleets is crucial for building awareness and driving market penetration. We see strong interest in our products and are confident this is the start of a broader establishment in France," says Mark Lisman, Regional Director Europe at engcon.

France is one of Europe's largest excavator markets and a key part of engcon's long-term growth strategy. This new deal, worth 10-13 MSEK, clearly demonstrates the market's potential and the growing demand for smart, productivity-enhancing solutions - where the tiltrotator plays a key role.

Feedback from Beauloc's customers has been very positive, particularly appreciating the flexibility that engcon's products bring.

"We use tiltrotators to meet the strong demand from our customers. What used to be an option has now become a more common request from many of our clients. We are constantly looking for strong and innovative partnerships, and our collaboration with engcon fits perfectly into our strategy," says Baptiste Hedreuil from Beauloc.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Lisman, Regional Director Europe

mark.lisman@engcon.com

+31 68 209 58 10

Patrick Regnier, Country Manager France

patrick.regnier@engcon.com

+33 78 619 01 33



engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 400 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.6 billion in 2024. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

About Beauloc

With a fleet of more than 1,000 excavators, 140 operators, and 45 technicians, the company is at the technical forefront of the industry. Since the start of its collaboration with engcon, Beauloc has invested in over 200 tiltrotators over the years- a clear sign of a long-term strategy and strong commitment to innovation.

For more information, visit www.beauloc.com

Image Attachments

engcon advances European growth