engcon AB: engcon and TM Benne in strategic partnership to strengthen presence in the Italian market

engcon, the world's leading manufacturer of tiltrotators, is entering into a strategic partnership with the Italian company TM Benne. The collaboration means that TM Benne will market and sell engcon's products in the Italian market.

TM Benne specializes in the manufacturing of buckets and couplers and has a strong local presence combined with high technical expertise. Their know-how makes them an important strategic partner for engcon in the Italian market. Through this partnership, engcon strengthens its presence in the country and meets the growing demand for efficient and sustainable solutions in the construction and earth-moving industry.

"We look forward to starting this collaboration with TM Benne. Their experience and strategic network make them an ideal partner for our expansion in Italy and align perfectly with our vision to change the world of digging", says Krister Blomgren, CEO of engcon.

"We are very pleased with the partnership with engcon. Interest in the tiltrotator in Italy is growing, and together we can create conditions for a strong development in the Italian market", says Marco Franchi, CEO of TM Benne.

The launch of engcon's products in Italy via TM Benne will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About TM Benne:

The company has been in operation since 2004 and specializes in the manufacturing of buckets, couplers, and equipment for excavators. TM Benne is headquartered in Città di Castello and operates throughout Europe.

https://www.tmbenne.com/en/azienda.html

For more information, please contact:

Krister Blomgren, CEO engcon

krister.blomgren@engcon.com

+46 70 529 92 65

Marco Franchi, CEO TM Benne

m.franchi@tmbenne.com

+39 075 8642570

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 400 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.6 billion in 2024. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

