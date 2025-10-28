engcon AB: engcon's interim report Q3 2025

Third quarter 2025

Order intake increased 27 per cent to SEK 467 million (367); organic order growth was 31 per cent.

Net sales increased 1 per cent to SEK 415 million (412); organic net sales growth was 4 per cent.

Operating profit declined 23 per cent to SEK 70 million (91) and the operating margin was 16.9 per cent (22.0).

Profit for the quarter decreased 18 per cent to SEK 52 million (64).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.33 (0.40) and SEK 0.33 (0.40), respectively.

January - September 2025

Order intake increased 19 per cent to SEK 1,441 million (1,211); organic order growth was 22 per cent.

Net sales increased 11 per cent to SEK 1,391 million (1,256); organic net sales growth was 14 per cent.

Operating profit increased 7 per cent to SEK 248 million (233) and the operating margin was 17.8 per cent (18.6).

Profit for the period was unchanged and amounted to SEK 175 million (175).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.12 (1.07) and SEK 1.11 (1.07), respectively.

CEO Krister Blomgren comments:

"The quarter was characterised by continued high demand with a record-high Q3 order intake. A strong order book is laying the foundation for future deliveries.

The order intake increased significantly in all regions and amounted to SEK 467 million (367) for the quarter, an organic increase of 31 per cent. Net sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 415 million (412), a weak year-on-year increase partly due to a build-up of inventory in our geographically distant markets. Operating profit amounted to SEK 70 million (91), down 23 per cent, and the operating margin amounted to 17 per cent (22). The operating margin declined mainly due to a weaker gross margin, which in turn is impacted by currency effects combined with a less favourable market mix.

In the coming quarter, we expect continued stable demand driven primarily by the Nordic region and Europe. The Nordic region has returned to its historical seasonal pattern, which would indicate some pre-ordering effects ahead of the spring digging season. We are also seeing continued solid demand in Europe driven by increased market penetration, while also carrying a strong order book from previous quarters.

We remain optimistic about the future. An updated market study from Strategy& has confirmed that we hold a strong position in a rapidly growing market. The study showed that we have increased our market share by 5 percentage points over the past five years. The markets in which we operate are assessed to have a continued high rate of penetration and strong growth."

Q3 presentation today at 10.00 CET

The report will be presented by Krister Blomgren, CEO and Marcus Asplund, CFO at 10.00 a.m. CET today at a webcasted telephone conference accessible via this link:

https://engcon.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

To access the teleconference, and thereby be able to ask questions, please register via the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to log in.

https://events.inderes.com/engcon/q3-report-2025/dial-in

The presentation material and a recorded version of the conference will be available at

https://www.engcongroup.com/report/q3-2025/

For more information, please contact:

Krister Blomgren, CEO

krister.blomgren@engcon.com

+46 70 529 92 65

Anne Vågström, Head of Investor Relations

anne.vagstrom@engcon.se

+46 76 126 40 84

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 400 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.6 billion in 2024. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

This information is information that engcon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-28 08:00 CET.

