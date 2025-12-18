engcon AB: engcon and Komatsu announce enhanced integration through seamless tiltrotator technology

engcon, the world's leading manufacturer of tiltrotators, is strengthening its collaboration with Komatsu to deliver greater efficiency and convenience for excavator operators. This partnership focuses on simplifying installation and reducing overall costs for end users of the Komatsu Dash 12 series.

"This collaboration marks a significant step toward smarter, more efficient excavation solutions, combining Komatsu's advanced machine control with engcon's tiltrotator technology," says Sam Ryan, Global OEM Manager, engcon.

In this solution, engcon DC3 tiltrotators will integrate with Komatsu's advanced systems, delivering superior precision and responsive control. This powerful combination unlocks the full potential of Komatsu's intelligent Machine Control 3.0, offering semi-automatic control of the rotation and tilting of the bucket. It also includes features such as posture hold control, which automatically maintains attachment orientation. Connectivity is enhanced through engcon's mobile app, remote support, and smart tool programs, ensuring operators stay in control at all times.

"Komatsu is committed to enabling the seamless integration of attachments that offer significant customer value. Through partnership with engcon, we are advancing our commitment to provide integrated solutions that help customers work more productively and flexibly," says Rob Macintyre, Product Manager at Komatsu Europe.

The Komatsu Dash 12 series - currently including PC220LC-12and PC220LCi-12 - will soon expand with additional Dash12 models upon release.

The new solution will be available in the market January 2026.

For more information please contact:

Krister Blomgren, CEO

krister.blomgren@engcon.com

+46 70 529 92 65

Sam Ryan, Global OEM Manager

sam.ryan@engcon.com

+44 7702 167809

Chushu Wu, Press Contact Komatsu Europe

chushu.wu@komatsu.eu

+32 491 34 80 98

About Komatsu:

Komatsu is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment, technologies and services for the construction, forklift, mining, industrial and forestry markets. For over a century, Komatsu equipment and services have been used by companies worldwide to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests, and create technology and consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations, tapping into the power of data and technology to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance.

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 400 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.6 billion in 2024. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

