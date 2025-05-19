Grit, Gravel, and a Strong Finish by Hankook Tire at WRC Round 5, Vodafone Rally de Portugal

The 2025 Vodafone Rally de Portugal wrapped up WRC Round 5 with four days of fast-paced action across rugged gravel stages and changing weather conditions

Hankook Tire enhanced fan engagement through its "Brand World" featuring racing simulators, photo zones, and more

Round 6 of the 2025 WRC head Sardinia, Italy, from June 5 to 8

MATOSINHOS, Portugal, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) marked another successful chapter at the Vodafone Rally de Portugal, round 5 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), which concluded on May 18 in the northern Portuguese region of Matosinhos. As the exclusive tire supplier to the premier motorsport series sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), Hankook Tire once again demonstrated its technical strength and commitment to world-class competition.

Regarded as one of the most demanding rallies on this year's calendar, the 2025 Rally de Portugal tested teams and machines to the limit with extreme driving conditions shaped by a combination of unpredictable weather and unpaved terrain. A mix of loose sand, sharp rocks, and deeply rutted stages-compounded by constantly shifting weather-created extreme driving conditions where tire strategy and stage management played a decisive role in determining the final outcome.

At the heart of the action was Hankook Tire's Dynapro R213, an extreme all-terrain rally tire engineered to absorb shock from abrasive surfaces while maintaining strong grip. Available in both soft and hard compounds, optimized for sandy sections and rugged terrain respectively, the Dynapro R213 proved its capabilities by delivering top-tier results even under the rally's most extreme driving conditions.

After an intense battle among the competitors, Sébastien Ogier of the Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team claimed first place in the WRC1 class. With this victory, Ogier secured his second win of the season, moving up to third place in the overall drivers' championship standings. He was followed by Ott Tänak in second place and Kalle Rovanperä in third.

Off the stages, Hankook Tire drew fans into its world of motorsport with the debut of its "Brand World" booth, unveiled for the first time this season at Rally de Portugal. Located within the service park, the activation space featured a full-scale racing simulator, a motorsport heritage zone, photo spots, and exclusive product merchandise. The experience drew strong interest from fans attending the rally and will continue its tour at upcoming rally rounds, including the WRC Secto Rally Finland and WRC Central European Rally, further reinforcing Hankook Tire's connection with international rally audiences.

The 2025 WRC season will continue with Round 6, Rally Italia Sardegna, from June 5 to 8 on the Italian island of Sardinia. Known for its intense heat, fast technical stages, and tough surfaces, the Sardinia rally is set to provide another major test of endurance and precision. Hankook Tire will once again bring its advanced rally tire performance to the forefront, ready to deliver resilience under some of the season's toughest conditions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690460/Photo_1__WRC_Rally_de_Portugal_2025_Rally_Scene.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600733/5322952/Hankook_Tire_Technology_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grit-gravel-and-a-strong-finish-by-hankook-tire-at-wrc-round-5-vodafone-rally-de-portugal-302458789.html