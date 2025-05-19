Stockholm/Reykjavík, 19 May 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), equity share equivalents, of Alvotech (ticker: ALVO SDB) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company is already listed on Nasdaq Global Market in the U.S. (ticker: ALVO) and on Nasdaq Iceland (ticker: ALVO). Alvotech is a large cap company within the Health Care sector. Alvotech is the 17th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025.

Alvotech is a global biotech company focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech's current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, and cancer.

"Alvotech's goal is to become the global leader in biosimilars development and manufacturing, providing better access to high-quality biologics for patients globally in 90 different countries, through our commercial partnerships. Today marks the next exciting step in Alvotech's journey as the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Alvotech's shares are now traded on three markets, the Stockholm market, Nasdaq Global Market in the U.S. and Nasdaq Iceland Main Market. We think of the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm as a service to our current and future shareholders, providing better access for investors in Nordic and European markets, increasing share liquidity and broadening the shareholder base. I am delighted by the strong interest shown by institutional investors in Sweden, and welcome the many new shareholders that subscribed to the recent offering," says Róbert Wessman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech.

"We are pleased to welcome Alvotech to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market after the successful completion of their IPO. Since their debut on Nasdaq Global Market in the U.S in 2022, they have shown impressive development. We are eager to support their ongoing success and enhance their visibility on Stockholm's Main Market," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.

