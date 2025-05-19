Netel Holding AB: Netel signs contract with envia TEL, a new customer in Germany, worth MEUR 19

envia TEL is a leading telecommunications operator in central Germany and part of the E.ON Group. With this new agreement, Netel gains both a new customer and expands its geographical presence in Germany.

The two-year contract gives Netel full responsibility, including planning, installation, documentation, and project management for the construction of a fiber network in Erzgebirgskreis, south of Dresden.

"Thanks to our solid experience in fiber networks and successfully executed projects in Germany, we are now able to engage with a new major player," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "This is yet another proof of how we are delivering on our strategy to win new customers and expand our geographical reach."

Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and the number of employees in the group is about 840. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

